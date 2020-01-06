PRESS RELEASE 06 JANUARY 2020

Italeaf: TerniEnergia Signed a preliminary contract with Buttol Srl for the sale of the biodigestion and biomethane production plant under construction in Calimera (LE)

Amount of the transaction equal to Euro 2.9 million

Closing expected by March 2020, following the inclusion of the transaction in the Group's Recovery and Relaunch Plan

TerniEnergia, a smart company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange's electronic share market (MTA) and part of the Italeaf Group, announces that a preliminary contract was signed for the sale to Buttol Srl (the "Buyer"), a company operating in the high quality environmental services sector through a sustainable development path, of 100% of the shares of NewcoEnergy Srl, owner of the biodigestion and biomethane production plant under construction in Calimera (LE), of the land subject to the intervention and the related building and environmental authorizations.

The amount for the sale of the company shares is Euro 2.9 million, while the transaction provides for the payment by the Buyer of a deposit of Euro 50 thousand upon signing the preliminary contract and an additional down payment of Euro 0.3 million to be paid into a trust account on 20 January 2020.

The closing of the transaction, expected by the month of March 2020, is subject to the condition precedent of successful completion of the requirements for the inclusion of the transaction in the TerniEnergia Recovery and Relaunch Plan.

It should be noted that on 18 December 2019, as communicated on the same date, the Environmental Protection and Valorization Service of the Province of Lecce granted an extension of 20 months of the deadline for the effectiveness of the Executive Determination concerning the "Environmental Impact Assessment Procedure (V.I.A.)" for the Calimera (LE) biodigestion, composting and biomethane production plant.

TERNIENERGIA (TER. MI), established in September 2005 and part of the Italeaf Group, is the first Italian global technological enabler, committed to bringing energy solutions and efficient recovery of integrated and sustainable resources to the world. Organized into two strategic business lines (Assets and Smart solutions and services), with about 300 employees and a geographical presence worldwide, with operative and commercial offices, TerniEnergia develops innovative solutions, products and services based on digital and industrial technologies for the energy supply chain, grids, smart mobility, industrial automation and the recovery of marginal resources. TerniEnergia, also through its subsidiaries (Softeco Sismat, Greenled Industry, GreenAsm, GreenAsm, Purify, Wisave, Ant Energy), pursues the objectives of increasing energy production from renewable sources, saving energy and reducing emissions and actively participates in the energy revolution of distributed power generation and smart grids, with innovative digital solutions. TerniEnergia is the ideal partner for large utilities, distribution operators and network operators, energy producers, public administrations, industrial customers and investors who intend to realize large projects for the production of renewable energy, modern systems and plants with high energy efficiency, solutions for the management and maintenance of infrastructure and electrical installations. TerniEnergia has completed its transformation from a leader in the international photovoltaic market into a smart energy company and technological enabler for the sustainable use of resources through a complete commercial offer of solutions, the development and supply of digital technologies and the creation of "intelligent" services and solutions aimed at public and private customers in emerging sectors.

TerniEnergia is listed on the MTA of Borsa Italiana.

This press release is also available on the Company website: www.italeaf.com

Italeaf SpA is obliged to make public this information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 06.30 CET on 6 January 2020.

Certified Adviser

Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8 5030 1550, email: ca@mangold.se, is the Certified Adviser of Italeaf SpA on Nasdaq First North.

For further information please contact:

Claudio Borgna CFO – Italeaf S.p.A.

Email: borgna@italeaf.com

Italeaf SpA, established in December 2010, is a holding company and a business accelerator for companies and startups in the areas of innovation and cleantech. Italeaf operates as a company builder, promoting the creation and development of industrial startups in the fields of cleantech, smart energy and technological innovation. Italeaf has headquarters and plants in Italy at Nera Montoro (Narni), Terni, and at Milano.

The company controls the smart energy company TerniEnergia, listed on the MTA of the Italian Stock Exchange, Skyrobotic, active in the business development and manufacture of civil and commercial drones in mini and micro classes for the professional market, Numanova, operating in the field of innovative metallurgy and additive manufacturing, and Italeaf RE, a real estate company. Italeaf holds, among others, a minority stake in Vitruviano LAB, a research center active in the R&D sector for special materials, green chemistry, digital transformation and cleantech.

Attachment