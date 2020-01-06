The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 March 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,000 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 47/2019 of 30 October 2019. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of shares Average

purchase price Transaction value in DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,747,845 216.95 596,133,205 30 December 2019 25,920 242.80 6,293,433 2 January 2020 24,981 248.38 6,204,831 3 January 2020 25,350 245.14 6,214,182 Accumulated under the programme 2,824,096 217.71 614,845,651

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,824,096 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.64% of the share capital.

