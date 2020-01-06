The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 March 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,000 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 47/2019 of 30 October 2019. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of sharesAverage
purchase price		Transaction value in DKK
Accumulated, last announcement2,747,845216.95596,133,205
30 December 201925,920242.806,293,433
2 January 202024,981248.386,204,831
3 January 202025,350245.146,214,182
Accumulated under the programme2,824,096217.71614,845,651

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,824,096 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.64% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
