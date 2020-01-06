Polarcus Limited ("Polarcus" or the "Company") (OSE: PLCS) announces the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2019 vessel utilization as follows:

Q4 - 2019 Q4 - 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018 Utilization 71% 96% 79% 87% By category: Contract Seismic 64% 96% 77% 82% Multi-Client 7% 0% 2% 5% Transit 13% 2% 13% 10% Yard 11% 2% 5% 1% Standby 5% 0% 3% 2%

Polarcus Nadia is excluded from vessel utilization subsequent to stacking in April 2015.

The Company will release its fourth quarter and preliminary full year 2019 report on 27 February 2020 at approximately 07:00hrs CET (10:00hrs UAE). A webcast and conference call will be hosted by Polarcus commencing at 10:00hrs CET (13:00hrs UAE).

Contacts

Hans-Peter Burlid, CFO

+971 50 559 8175

hp.burlid@polarcus.com

About Polarcus



Polarcus (OSE: PLCS) is an innovative marine geophysical company with a pioneering environmental agenda, delivering high-end towed streamer data acquisition and imaging services from Pole to Pole. Polarcus operates a fleet of high performance seismic vessels with 3D and 4D imaging capabilities, which incorporate leading-edge maritime technologies for improved safety and efficiency. Polarcus offers contract seismic surveys and multi-client projects with advanced onboard processing solutions. The Company services its clients globally from its head office in Dubai and regional offices located in Houston, London and Singapore. For more information, visit www.polarcus.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.