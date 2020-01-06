Youngstown, OH, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Have you ever wondered what differentiates a good salesperson from a great salesperson, or what will actually motivate employees who seem to be unmotivated? If you already know DISC theory and use DISC assessments for team building, hiring or leadership development within your company, you know that two people with the same DISC style are not identical. The truth is, DISC is just the tip of the iceberg, revealing the observable behaviors and communication styles of those around us. How do we discover the deeper behaviors we don’t see, such as the driving passions and motivators of our employees?

PeopleKeys, leading international provider of DISC and other behavioral assessments and training, is now providing the widely popular Behavioral Attitudes Index (BAI) in four more languages in addition to English: Dutch, Chinese (Simplified), French and Spanish. The BAI assessment was initially developed for discovering the drive of individuals, especially in sales positions, but has been found to be the “secret sauce” in hiring processes for assessing the internal motivators of all candidates within the workforce.

Developed by Dr. Bradley Smith, President & Co-Founder of PeopleKeys, the BAI identifies six attitude styles in which one invests their energy by the thoughts, tasks, and activities in which they find most fulfilling. These form the acronym I-SPEAK: Inner Awareness (I), Social/Humanitarian (S), Power/Political (P), Economic (E), Artistic (A) and Knowledge (K).

“What we’ve found is that if you can uncover the passions (behavioral attitudes) of your employees, it’s much easier to place them in a role where they will have the most potential for being happy and successful. We work with a client who uses DISC and BAI to place law students in practices that match their passions. Someone with a high behavioral attitude toward helping people (Social/Humanitarian BAI) could practice patent law, but they might not be as motivated long-term as they would in family law, for example.” says Dr. Smith.

Dr. Smith has also written about the BAI in his article, “Why Observable Behavior Alone is not Enough.” Download your copy of the article here.

With the motivations of employees being different in this digital age from older generations, the BAI also provides a great value to leaders and hiring managers, giving them insight and a deeper understanding of what drives and motivates younger generations as they are entering the workforce or being promoted from within.

If you want to learn more about the Behavioral Attitudes Index (BAI) report by PeopleKeys, contact us at customer.service@peoplekeys.com or download the BAI one-sheet here.

