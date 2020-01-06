Press release, Copenhagen, 6 January 2020







The realisation of marketing software company Agillic’s internationalisation strategy is picking up speed, and the investment in building a strong ecosystem of strategic partnerships continues to yield results. EveryIncome, a startup offering financial guidance, becomes Agillic’s first American client. Recently, Agillic was able to announce its first Australian client, Fernwood Fitness.



EveryIncome offers personalised guidance to the everyday consumer on how to become financially independent and robust, going beyond living from paycheck to paycheck and avoiding unforeseen events and expenses that will lead to a financial crisis.

Personalisation across channels, as enabled by the Agillic Customer Marketing Platform, is a vital part of EveryIncome’s marketing strategy to attract, grow and retain customers. And with ambitions to expand into Europe and Africa, Agillic’s capabilities to personalise and automate communication at scale is a perfect match.

Strategic partnerships are an entry mechanism to gain access to, especially overseas, markets. It accelerates Agillic’s internationalisation pace and enables the company to capitalise on the economic potential in the increasing market demand for marketing automation and personalisation software. Already, this is happening out of Agillic’s sales offices in London, Stockholm and Zurich as well as through partners in the Netherlands, the Baltics and the USA, such as Sage Marketing who is a partner in the EveryIncome win.

The combined competencies of Agillic and its partners produce a strong market offering and the value achieved through the strategic partnerships is reciprocal. Having Agillic as part of their martech portfolio, the partners are gaining substantial business opportunities. It is a means to attract new customers as well as to develop the business potential of their existing customers.

With a successful entry in the US market, Agillic and Sage Marketing will continue to mutually cultivate opportunities in the US market within the retail, finance, travel & hospitality and NGO sectors as well as businesses dedicated to subscription as a business model.





