Participants and Panelists are at the Press Conference Discussing the recent Sacrilege and Criminal Activities of Head Pastor of CCK

Panelists are Denouncing the Extremist Move of the Christian Council of Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following is a statement from HWPL:

On December 28, about 50 prominent South Korean religious leaders issued a joint statement concerning the controversy that are coming from Presbyterian Pastor Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon’s hate speeches and anti-government activities. The event was hosted by the Christian Federation of Anti-Corruption and Sponsored by Pan-Religion Association says HWPL.

The CCK is one of the largest Christian alliances in South Korea, comprising 69 denominations and 20 organizations which together represent over 12 million people.

In the statement the religious leaders “denounce Rev. Jun for the sins committing social conflict and division” due to his remarks including, “God, if you mess around, I’ll kill you,” “Islam and homosexuality are diseases,” and “Women say Satan’s words.” Moreover, further statements were made which among other things are classified as discrimination against women and Buddhism.

Back in October 2019, calling the South Korean President Moon Jae-In, Rev. Jun has led an anti-government demonstration and insisted that President Moon is a spy to “drive the country to ruin. “The growing concern of the CCK and Rev. Jun is coming from the question the Constitution of South Korea that mandates the separation of religion and state.

Massimo Introvigne, an Italian sociologist and the director of Center for Studies on New Religions (CESNUR) as the largest international organization studying new religious movements, noted that, “The activities of the CCK and Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon are causing international concern. In addition to their radical political activities, the CCK and Rev. Jun are spreading religious intolerance in Korea and abroad through hate speech and discrimination against groups they label as ‘heretic.’”

"Over the political activism the Western media pointed out, Rev. Jun’s anti-social, anti-religious, and anti-national remarks and behaviors are something to be called a 'public enemy,'" said Ven. Hyewon, South Korean Representative of World Buddhist Summit. (https://www.nytimes.com/2019/11/08/world/asia/jun-kwang-hoon-pastor-.html)

