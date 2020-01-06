ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.
During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 30 December 2019 to 3 January 2020:
| Number of
A shares
| Average purchase
price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|133,662
|1,004,689,594
|30 December 2019
|617
|9,114.8167
|5,623,842
|2 January 2020
|648
|9,080.4762
|5,884,149
|3 January 2020
|648
|8,952.4444
|5,801,184
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|47,503
|393,191,603
|Accumulated under the program
|135,575
|1,021,998,768
| Number of
B shares
| Average purchase
price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated last announcement
|534,683
|4,272,651,050
|30 December 2019
|2,460
|9,698.0706
|23,857,254
|2 January 2020
|2,591
|9,658.0089
|25,023,901
|3 January 2020
|2,593
|9,499.1335
|24,631,253
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|189,999
|1,675,294,305
|Accumulated under the program
|542,327
|4,346,163,458
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 135,575 A shares and 593,133 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.50% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 6 January 2020
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
