ANNOUNCEMENT





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program







On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.

During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 30 December 2019 to 3 January 2020:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 133,662 1,004,689,594 30 December 2019 617 9,114.8167 5,623,842 2 January 2020 648 9,080.4762 5,884,149 3 January 2020 648 8,952.4444 5,801,184 Accumulated in second phase of the program 47,503 393,191,603 Accumulated under the program 135,575 1,021,998,768 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated last announcement 534,683 4,272,651,050 30 December 2019 2,460 9,698.0706 23,857,254 2 January 2020 2,591 9,658.0089 25,023,901 3 January 2020 2,593 9,499.1335 24,631,253 Accumulated in second phase of the program 189,999 1,675,294,305 Accumulated under the program 542,327 4,346,163,458

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 135,575 A shares and 593,133 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.50% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 6 January 2020



Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901





Page 1 of 1





Attachments