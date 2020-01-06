The aluminium structure production shop at Pastatu apdaila Branch of Panevezio statybos trestas AB has been reformed to Aliuminio fasadai UAB. The company produces the most advanced aluminium profile systems, aluminium windows and doors, facades. There are more than 30 work places created at the company, the investments amount to 800 thousand Euros.
More information:
Managing Director
Dalius Gesevicius
Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503
Panevezio Statybos Trestas
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
PST.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: