



The aluminium structure production shop at Pastatu apdaila Branch of Panevezio statybos trestas AB has been reformed to Aliuminio fasadai UAB. The company produces the most advanced aluminium profile systems, aluminium windows and doors, facades. There are more than 30 work places created at the company, the investments amount to 800 thousand Euros.

