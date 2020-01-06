Company Announcement No. 810



On 11 November 2019, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 800 of 1 November 2019. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 11 November 2019 to 6 February 2020 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 2,500,000,000 and no more than 6,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.55% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-32 1,818,469 745.93 1,356,458,732 33: 30 December 2019 40,000 770.80 30,831,868 34: 1 January 2020 44,060 770.34 33,941,185 35: 2 January 2020 30,400 756.50 22,997,555 Accumulated trading for days 1-35 1,932,929 747.17 1,444,229,340

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 6,205,753 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 2.64% of the total number of issued shares of 235,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com .

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,

DSV Panalpina A/S

Attachment