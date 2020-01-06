Annual Report 2018/19
16 December 2019
Announcement No 2 2019/20
The Supervisory Board of Investeringsselskabet Luxor A/S has today considered and adopted the Company’s Annual Report for 2018/19.
The Annual Report:
·Basic earnings amount to DKK 29.0 million (DKK 27.1 million), which is higher than the expected basic earnings level of approx. DKK 28 million stated in the Interim Report of 29 August 2019. The higher basic earnings are primarily attributable to increased net yield on mortgage deeds and bad debts recovered.
Basic earnings are calculated as profit before tax for the year adjusted for fair value adjustments of financial assets, interest swaps and debt.
·The Group’s profit before tax amounts to DKK 19.7 million (DKK 29.6 million). The Group’s profit after tax amounts to DKK 15.3 million (DKK 23.3 million).
The Group’s profit before tax is DKK 9.3 million lower than basic earnings due to:
Dividend:
·The Supervisory Board proposes to the General Meeting that dividend of DKK 23 million (DKK 23 million) be distributed, corresponding to DKK 23 (DKK 23) per share, which is a dividend yield of 5.5%.
Fourth quarter of the financial year 2019
The profit before tax for the quarter is DKK 2.8 million lower than basic earnings due to:
Expected basic earnings for 2019/20:
For additional information concerning the Annual Report, please contact Jannik Rolf Larsen, CEO
(tel: +45 33325015).
