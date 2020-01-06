ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 1 - 6 JANUARY 2020

On 7 November 2019, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 7 November 2019 up to and including no later than 28 February 2020. For details please see announcement no. 17 of 6 November 2019.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 67 million). Under the programme the following transactions have been made:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)

 
Total, last announcement 

320,500		 

102.97		 

33,000,430
20/12/20197,000104.85733,950
23/12/20197,000104.70732,900
27/12/20197,000105.99741,930
30/12/20196,000106.36638,160
2/1/20206,000108.03648,180
3/1/202010,000103.391,033,900
Accumulated363,500103.2437,529,450

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 7 November 2019, the total number of repurchased shares is 363,500 at a total amount of DKK 37,529,450.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,904,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.88%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 42,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 39,295,533.

Kind regards

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624


