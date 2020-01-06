Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 1 - 6 JANUARY 2020

On 7 November 2019, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 7 November 2019 up to and including no later than 28 February 2020. For details please see announcement no. 17 of 6 November 2019.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 67 million). Under the programme the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



320,500



102.97



33,000,430 20/12/2019 7,000 104.85 733,950 23/12/2019 7,000 104.70 732,900 27/12/2019 7,000 105.99 741,930 30/12/2019 6,000 106.36 638,160 2/1/2020 6,000 108.03 648,180 3/1/2020 10,000 103.39 1,033,900 Accumulated 363,500 103.24 37,529,450

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 7 November 2019, the total number of repurchased shares is 363,500 at a total amount of DKK 37,529,450.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,904,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.88%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 42,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 39,295,533.

