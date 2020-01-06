ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 1 - 6 JANUARY 2020
On 7 November 2019, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 7 November 2019 up to and including no later than 28 February 2020. For details please see announcement no. 17 of 6 November 2019.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 67 million). Under the programme the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
|
320,500
|
102.97
|
33,000,430
|20/12/2019
|7,000
|104.85
|733,950
|23/12/2019
|7,000
|104.70
|732,900
|27/12/2019
|7,000
|105.99
|741,930
|30/12/2019
|6,000
|106.36
|638,160
|2/1/2020
|6,000
|108.03
|648,180
|3/1/2020
|10,000
|103.39
|1,033,900
|Accumulated
|363,500
|103.24
|37,529,450
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 7 November 2019, the total number of repurchased shares is 363,500 at a total amount of DKK 37,529,450.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,904,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.88%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 42,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 39,295,533.
Kind regards
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624
