Park Street Nordicom A/S has fixed the following dates for 2020.
Date Item
31 January 2020 2020 Strategy Update
26 March 2020 Annual report 2019
23 April 2020 Ordinary General Meeting
27 August 2020 Half year report 2020
25 March 2021 Annual report 2020
22 April 2021 Ordinary General Meeting
For further information please contact David Casado, Head of Finance at nordicom@nordicom.dk
Company Website: www.psnas.com
Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03
Park Street Nordicom A/S
København K, DENMARK
