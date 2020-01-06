Park Street Nordicom A/S has fixed the following dates for 2020.

Date                                    Item

31 January 2020                2020 Strategy Update

26 March 2020                   Annual report 2019

23 April 2020                     Ordinary General Meeting

27 August 2020                  Half year report 2020

25 March 2021                   Annual report 2020

22 April 2021                     Ordinary General Meeting


Pradeep Pattem
CEO

For further information please contact David Casado, Head of Finance at nordicom@nordicom.dk

Company Website: www.psnas.com

Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03