



Park Street Nordicom A/S has fixed the following dates for 2020.

Date Item

31 January 2020 2020 Strategy Update

26 March 2020 Annual report 2019

23 April 2020 Ordinary General Meeting

27 August 2020 Half year report 2020

25 March 2021 Annual report 2020

22 April 2021 Ordinary General Meeting





Best regards





Pradeep Pattem

CEO

For further information please contact David Casado, Head of Finance at nordicom@nordicom.dk

Company Website: www.psnas.com

Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03



