Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on orthodontic supplies market which estimates the global market valuation for orthodontic supplies will cross US$ 7.7 billion by 2025. Increasing prevalence of malocclusions across the globe will drive orthodontic supplies industry growth over the analysis timeframe.

Increasing number of malocclusion cases will positively influence the orthodontic supplies market growth. According to the World Health Organization, malocclusions show the third highest prevalence among oral pathologies, after cavities and periodontal diseases. Malocclusions affect around 70% of the population, wherein 10 million people globally, opt for the treatment. Rising incidence of malocclusions and awareness regarding advanced treatment options will thus augment the orthodontic supplies market growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2005

Surge in demand for advanced invisible removable braces in the developed economies will enhance the orthodontic supplies business progress. Increasing awareness about physical appearance, availability of dental aesthetics over traditional braces and rising disposable income will surge the demand for functional orthodontic appliances. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies and high cost of braces may restrain the market growth in developing and underdeveloped countries.

Product segment of the orthodontic supplies market is divided into fixed braces, removable braces, orthodontic adhesives and others. Fixed braces segment includes brackets, arch wires, ligatures as well as anchorage appliances. The fixed braces segment was valued around USD 1.3 billion in 2018 and is estimated to witness lucrative growth over the analysis timeframe. Segment growth can be attributed to factors such as low cost of fixed braces, minimal incidence of breakage and excellent control over misaligned teeth.

Based on patients, orthodontic supplies market is segmented into children & teenagers and adults. The children and teenagers segment accounted for around 85% market share in 2018 and is poised to grow considerably during the analysis timeframe. Increasing incidences of teeth misalignment among children and teenagers along with growing awareness among adolescents regarding aesthetic appeal will escalate the segment growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 160 pages with 123 market data tables & 8 figures & charts from the report, “Orthodontic Supplies Market Size By Product (Fixed Braces {Brackets, Archwires, Ligatures, Anchorage Appliances}, Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives), By Patient (Children & Teenagers, Adults), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, China, India, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/orthodontic-supplies-market

Europe orthodontic supplies market held more than 30% revenue share in 2018 and is projected to show lucrative growth over the forecast timeline. Growing access to dental procedures due to affordable and cost-effective oral treatments offered by public healthcare services in Europe will serve to be a positive impact rendering factor in the regional industry growth. Moreover, initiatives undertaken by European Orthodontic Associations to improve the quality of orthodontic services provided at clinics and other public healthcare platforms will escalate the adoption of orthodontic treatments, thereby, accelerating the market progress.

Some major findings of the orthodontic supplies market report include:

Orthodontic supplies refer to the products used in the treatment of misaligned jaws and teeth.





Increasing incidence of malocclusions and surge in number of untreated malocclusion cases, especially in the developing countries will foster the market progress.





Technological advancements coupled with various training and development initiatives undertaken by organizations including Asian Pacific Orthodontic Society will contribute to industry growth over the forecast period.





Market players such as are focusing their efforts on innovative product launches, and inorganic strategies including partnerships and geographical expansion in a bid to capture market share.

Some of the notable business players operating in the orthodontic supplies market include Align Technologies, 3M, American Orthodontics, Danaher Corporation, Dentaurum, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Oswell Dental and Great Lakes Orthodontics. These players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to garner more market share and sustain market competition. For instance, in March 2016, Great Lakes Orthodontics launched its new bracket line including the BioTru classic, sapphire and ceramic bracket system as well as EasyClip+ self-ligating bracket system. The strategy enabled company to strengthen its existing product portfolio and broaden its customer base.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2005

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Orthodontic supplies industry 360⁰ synopsis, 2014 - 2025

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Product trends

2.1.3. Patient trends

2.1.4. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Orthodontic Supplies Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

3.3. Industry impact forces

3.3.1. Growth drivers

3.3.1.1. Increase in number of malocclusions cases

3.3.1.2. Large population base with untreated orthodontic problems in Asia Pacific

3.3.1.3. Increase in disposable income in North America

3.3.1.4. Rise in awareness among people about oral health in Latin America

3.3.1.5. Technological advancements in Europe

3.3.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3.2.1. Unfavorable reimbursement policies and insurance coverage

3.3.2.2. High cost associated with orthodontic treatment

3.4. Growth potential analysis

3.4.1. By product

3.4.2. By patient

3.5. Regulatory landscape

3.5.1. U.S.

3.5.2. Europe

3.6. Reimbursement scenario

3.7. Porter’s analysis

3.8. Competitive landscape

3.8.1. Company matrix analysis, 2018

3.9. PESTEL analysis

Browse complete report table of contents@ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/orthodontic-supplies-market



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com