





Luxembourg, 6th January 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th December 2019

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 24th DECEMBER 2019 to 3rd JANUARY 2020

Market: Euronext Growth Paris

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 24th December 2019 1 016 6.74 6 848 Cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 27th December 2019 1 103 6.74 7 434 Cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 30th December 2019 1 552 6.4 9 933 Cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 31st December 2019 1 733 6.42 11 126 Cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 2nd January 2020 1 255 6.52 8 183 Cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 3rd January 2020 1 969 6.66 13 114 Cancellation Euronext Growth Paris Total 8 628 - 56 637 - -

Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 is available on Velcan Holdings website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu



Attachment