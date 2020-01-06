Luxembourg, 6th January 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th December 2019

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 24th DECEMBER 2019 to 3rd JANUARY 2020

Market: Euronext Growth Paris
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
24th December 20191 0166.746 848CancellationEuronext Growth Paris
27th December 20191 1036.747 434CancellationEuronext Growth Paris
30th December 20191 5526.49 933CancellationEuronext Growth Paris
31st December 20191 7336.4211 126CancellationEuronext Growth Paris
2nd January 20201 2556.528 183CancellationEuronext Growth Paris
3rd January 20201 9696.6613 114CancellationEuronext Growth Paris
Total8 628-56 637--

Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 is available on Velcan Holdings website

