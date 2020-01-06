Dublin, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PVC Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The PVC pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $51.5 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) pipe market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, industrial, and commercial construction industries.



The major drivers for this market are growth in residential and non-residential construction activities and the replacement of aging pipelines.



Emerging trends that have a direct impact on the dynamics of the PVC pipe market include increasing use of multilayer technology in PVC pipes and introduction of new technology applying molecular orientation in the PVC-O pipes.

Some of the PVC pipe companies profiled in this report include Mexichem, China Lesso, Sekisui Chemicals, Supreme Industries, Finolex Industries, Advanced Drainage Systems, Solvay, Jain Irrigation Systems, Formosa Plastics, Astral Poly Technik, and Westlake Chemicals and others.



The study includes the PVC pipe market size and forecast for the PVC pipe market through 2024, by application, end use, product form, product type, diameter, and region.



On the basis of comprehensive research, the analyst forecasts that plasticized PVC pipes will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its heat and chemical resistance properties.



PVC pipes are used in various applications such as potable water, wastewater water, agriculture, oil and gas, HVAC, and others. Within the PVC pipe market, wastewater will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization and development of infrastructure. Potable water is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing building construction activities and aging water infrastructure.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the continuous growth of the residential construction.



Some features of this report include:

Market size estimates: PVC pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand Tons) shipment.

PVC pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand Tons) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by region, application and end user industry

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by region, application and end user industry Segmentation analysis: PVC pipe market size by application, end use, product form, product type, and diameter in terms of value and volume shipment.

PVC pipe market size by application, end use, product form, product type, and diameter in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: PVC pipe market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

PVC pipe market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of PVC pipe in the PVC pipe market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of PVC pipe in the PVC pipe market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of PVC pipe in the PVC pipe market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of PVC pipe in the PVC pipe market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report addresses the following key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the PVC pipe market by application (potable water, wastewater, agriculture, oil and gas, HVAC, and others), end use (residential, industrial and commercial), product form(rigid PVC pipe, and flexible PVC pipe), product type ( Unplasticized PVC, and plasticized PVC pipe (Chlorinated PVC pipes and Others), diameter (small diameter and large diameter pipes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this PVC pipe market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this PVC pipe market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the PVC pipe market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the PVC pipe market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this PVC pipe market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this PVC pipe market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this PVC pipe market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Industry Drivers and Challenges

2.3: Supply Chain



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: PVC Pipe Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: PVC Pipe Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Unplasticized PVC Pipe

3.3.2: Plasticized PVC Pipe

3.3.2.1: Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Pipe (CPVC Pipe)

3.3.2.2: PVC Pipe (Plasticized PVC Pipe)

3.4: PVC Pipe Market by Application

3.4.1: Potable Water

3.4.2: Wastewater

3.4.3: Agriculture

3.4.4: Oil and Gas

3.4.5: HVAC (Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning) and Electrical

3.4.6: Others

3.5: PVC Pipe Market by End Use

3.5.1: Residential

3.5.2: Industrial

3.5.3: Commercial

3.6: PVC Pipe Market by Product Form

3.6.1: Rigid PVC Pipe

3.6.2: Flexible PVC Pipe

3.7: PVC Pipe Market by Diameter

3.7.1: Small Diameter PVC Pipe

3.7.2: Large Diameter PVC Pipe



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: PVC Pipe Market by Region

4.2: North American PVC Pipe Market

4.3: European PVC Pipe Market

4.4: APAC PVC Pipe Market

4.5: RoW PVC Pipe Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Raw Material Cost

6.2: Other Expenses

6.3: COGS

6.4: SG&A

6.5: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the PVC Pipe Market by Product Type

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the PVC Pipe Market by Application

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the PVC Pipe Market by Product Form

7.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the PVC Pipe Market by End Use

7.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the PVC Pipe Market by Diameter

7.1.6: Growth Opportunities for the PVC Pipe Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the PVC Pipe Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the PVC Pipe Market

7.3.3: Capacity Expansion of the PVC Pipe Market

7.3.4: Certification and Licensing



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Mexichem SAB de CV

8.2: China LESSO Group Holdings Limited

8.3: Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

8.4: Formosa Plastics Group

8.5: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

8.6: Solvay S.A.

8.7: Supreme Industries Ltd.

8.8: Finolex Industries Limited

8.9: Jain Irrigation System Ltd.

8.10: Astral Poly Technik Limited



