Lykill fjármögnun hf. (Lykill) will conduct a bill auction next Thursday, 9 January 2020. A new 8-month bill series LYKILL200915 will be offered in the auction.

Fossar Markets is to manage the auction and will present it to potential investors. The auction will be closed with a Dutch method, where all bonds will be sold at the highest yield accepted. Lykill reserves the right to accept any offer partially or in full or refuse all offers. The auction results will be made public no later than the next business day following the auction.

Bids are accepted until 17:00 (GMT+0) on Thursday, 9 January 2020. Settlement day is planned to be on 15 January 2020. Bids must be sent to utbod@fossarmarkets.com .

Prospectus, final terms and other documents concerning the issue of the bills above are published on the company's website: https://www.lykill.is/functions/fjarfestatengsl/ .

Contacts:

Dadi Kristjansson, Fossar Markets hf., e-mail. dadi.kristjansson@fossarmarkets.com, tel. +354 840 4145.

Arnar Geir Sæmundsson, Head of Treasury at Lykill fjármögnun hf., e-mail. arnarg@lykill.is, tel.: +354 540 1700.