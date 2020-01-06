BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc., (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGBN), the parent company of EagleBank (the “Bank”), today announced that Paul Saltzman has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Eagle Bancorp and EagleBank.



Paul Saltzman joins EagleBank from White & Case, a globally recognized law firm, where he was a Partner in the Banking and Financial Institutions Advisory Practice. Mr. Saltzman joined White & Case following his tenure at Deutsche Bank, where he helped lead capital stress testing, regulatory remediation and transaction banking in the Americas region. Mr. Saltzman previously served as General Counsel of The Clearing House; an industry-owned payments company and President of the affiliated banking trade association.

"We are thrilled to have Paul join the EagleBank senior team," stated CEO and President, Susan Riel. “Paul’s extensive experience in the financial services industry, with a focus on legal and compliance matters, overall Bank performance and corporate strategy, positions Paul as a great fit for EagleBank as we continue to grow while serving our community and our customers,” commented Ms. Riel.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements contained in this release.

About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 20 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

