NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), announces its expansion into Knoxville with the hiring of five veteran, local bankers, capitalizing on CapStar’s operations and growth in East Tennessee. Amy Pangelinan will serve as Market President. Also joining the team are Commercial Relationship Managers Richard Bettis and Brett Comerford, Client Services Executive Evelyn Hood, and Portfolio Manager Jeff Campbell.



“We are thrilled to be expanding into Knoxville and to welcome this outstanding group of bankers to the CapStar team,” said Timothy K. Schools, CapStar’s president and CEO. “Knoxville is one of the nation’s most dynamic and strongest economic markets but is often overlooked in favor of the region’s larger metropolitan areas. Combined with our recent acquisition of nearby Athens Federal, we are excited to invest further in East Tennessee. In just over a decade, CapStar has established itself as one of Nashville’s leading providers of financial services to small to medium sized businesses, professionals, and their employees through leading responsiveness and superior service. We look forward to similarly demonstrating our differentiated delivery of financial services and establishing ourselves as a leader in Knoxville.”

Knoxville is Tennessee’s third largest Combined Statistical Area (CSA) in terms of population size (1.1 million). It has recently been cited by U.S. New & World Report as one of the nation’s top 50 places to live and Forbes and Livability as one of the nation’s most recession resistant cities. According to FDIC data as of June 30, 2019, 48 banks in the Knoxville CSA hold $22.7 billion in local deposits.

Amy Pangelinan, Market President (apangelinan@capstarbank.com)

With 20 years of Knoxville banking experience, Amy joins CapStar having most recently served as Knoxville Market President for Highlands Union Bank. At Highlands, Pangelinan’s team consistently ranked at the top across the Company. Pangelinan began her career at SunTrust where she rose to an area manager overseeing 12 locations in Knox and surrounding counties. Subsequently, she served as a Commercial Relationship Manager at BB&T and Pinnacle.

Pangelinan is a native of Kingsport, Tennessee and a graduate of the University of Tennessee where she received her bachelor’s degree in finance. She is a graduate of East Tennessee Regional Leadership, Leadership Jefferson, Leadership Sevier, and a member of the East Tennessee Kidney Foundation, Rotary Club of Downtown Knoxville, and United Way of Greater Knoxville Investment Committee.

“I am excited to be joining CapStar and rejoining Tim in the Company’s expansion into Knoxville,” Pangelinan said. “CapStar excels in relationship banking with a keen focus on flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service. We have assembled a team with over 100 years of Knoxville banking experience, all whom have worked together previously. With the acquisition of several local community banks and the merging of two of our region’s largest banks, this is an opportune time to bring a higher level of service to our customers and community.”

Richard Bettis, Commercial Relationship Manager (rbettis@capstarbank.com)

Bettis joins CapStar with over 15 years of Knoxville banking experience most recently served as Commercial Relationship Manager for Highlands Union Bank. Previously, Bettis held Commercial Relationship Manager roles at First Citizens, First Tennessee, and SunTrust each where he was recognized company-wide for customer service and sales leadership.

Bettis is a native of Greeneville, Tennessee and a graduate of Tusculum College where he received his bachelor’s degree in organizational management. He is involved with All Pro Dad’s, The Chairman’s Club, Feeding God’s Children, Habitat for Humanity, Rotary Club of Bearden, and attends and teaches at Northstar Church.

Brett Comerford, Commercial Relationship Manager (bcomerford@capstarbank.com)

Most recently serving as Relationship Manager for United Community Bank, Comerford comes to CapStar having also held roles as a Credit Analyst and as an SBA Officer. He has over 10 years of Knoxville and East Tennessee banking experience.

Comerford is a native of Athens, Tennessee and a graduate of Tennessee Wesleyan University where he received his bachelor’s degree in business management. He has served as a member of the Athens Kiwanis Club, Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, and partnered with the East Tennessee Small Business Development Center.

Evelyn Hood, Client Service Executive (ehood@capstarbank.com)

Having begun her career at SunTrust, Hood held several roles leading to her position as Business Banking Relationship Manager. Over the past 15 years, she has additional Knoxville banking experience serving as Financial Center Manager at First Citizens and Commercial Relationship Manager at Highlands Union Bank.

Hood is a native of Knoxville, Tennessee and a graduate of South College where she received her associate’s degree in medical assisting. She is actively involved with the Tennessee Small Business Development Center and is completing her final year at the Barret Graduate School of Banking.

Jeff Campbell, Portfolio Manager (jcampbell@capstarbank.com)

With over 10 years of Knoxville banking experience, Jeff joins CapStar having most recently served as Portfolio Manager for Highlands Union Bank. Campbell began his career at BB&T where he served as Relationship Manager. Subsequently, he served as Loan Officer at TVA Employees Credit Union.

Campbell is a native of Knoxville, Tennessee and a graduate of Tusculum College where he received his bachelor’s degree in organizational management. He serves as the President of the Seymour Area Chamber of Commerce and is a Director of the Tennessee Valley Fair.

Knoxville Advisory Board

Concurrent with the hiring of the new team, a Knoxville Advisory Board has been formed of active, local leaders. Founding members include: David Campbell, DDS – Campbell Dental Care, Allen Carter - President, Athens Insurance, Bruce Hayes - Director Tennessee Small Business Development Centers, and Roger Moore - President NAI Koella | RM Moore. Additional members are expected to added in the first quarter of 2020.

About CapStar

CapStar Bank, with assets of $2.03 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly-skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 13 locations in seven Tennessee counties. The bank was recognized by Greenwich Associates, an international marketing firm, as a national Customer Service Leader for small business banking.

For more information about CapStar, please visit www.capstarbank.com.

For more information, contact:

Jennie O’Bryan (615) 732-7534

jobryan@capstarbank.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/222835f1-2b20-4d8e-a46b-abcb11a9c107