Pune, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Metalworking Fluids Market size is set to reach $14.31 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The rapid development of the transport industry will be a major force driving the growth of this market. Transport systems play a central role in the economic development of a country. Not only do they facilitate the efficient movement of goods and people by linking different parts of a nation, but they also generate jobs and increase the productivity of the other factors of production. The steady rise in the rate of urbanization is the main factor fueling this industry. For instance, the UN predicts that around two-thirds of the world population will be living in urban areas by 2050.

Furthermore, the World Bank states that close to 2 billion vehicles will hit the roads by 2050. Metalworking fluids are critical in manufacturing components for different transport vehicles and, therefore, the growth of the transport industry will accelerate the Metalworking Fluids Market revenue during the forecast period.



According to a new Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “Metalworking Fluids Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Function (Neat Cutting Oils, Water Cutting Oils, Corrosion Preventive Oils and Others), By Type (Mineral, Synthetic and Bio-based), By Application (Construction, Electrical & Power, Agriculture, Automotive & transportation, Telecommunication and Healthcare), and by End-use Industry (Metal Fabrication, Transportation Equipment, Machinery and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, the value of the market was at $10.24 billion in 2018.

The report also shares:

A comprehensive and in-depth evaluation of the different market segments;

A general overview of the overall industry outlook;

An accurate prediction of the upcoming market trends; and

A detailed analysis of the regional and competitive aspects shaping the market.

Long-term Benefits of Metalworking Fluids to Positively Impact Their Adoption Rate

One of the prominent Metalworking Fluids Market trends is the well-known benefits that these substances offer. For example, metal cutting fluids lubricate and provide a covering for the work-piece tool at the point where it touches other metals. This ensures that seizures and galling do not occur and a smooth surface finish is assured. Further, since these fluids reduce friction, they lower energy consumption, which makes these materials energy-efficient.



Moreover, cutting fluids act as coolants for tools and do not let their temperature go above the critical value beyond which the tools harden and their rate of wear goes up. Owing to these advantages, metalworking fluids find wide applicability in a variety of industries, including aerospace, defense, and agriculture.

List of Top Players Covered in the Metalworking Fluids Market Report Include;

• BP plc.

• Henkel

• Lubrizol

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Castrol

• Fuchs Petrolub SE

• Quaker Chemical Corporation

• Total S.A.

• Houghton International Inc.



Strong Economic Growth in India and China to Propel the Market in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is set to dominate the Metalworking Fluids Market share on account of speedy development in the manufacturing sectors of China and India. Additionally, active efforts by governments of these and other Southeast Asian countries to promote manufacturing industries will bode well for this market. Lastly, increasing demand and consumption of automobiles will further fuel the market in this region.

The Metalworking Fluids Market size in North America was $2.82 billion in 2018 and the region is anticipated to rise at a robust pace throughout the forecast period. A well-established automotive manufacturing sector in European countries will feed the growth of this market in the continent. Slower growth is foreseen in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa owing to low consumer demand.



Determined Efforts to Increase R&D Capacities by Players to Spur Competition

The Metalworking Fluids Market analysis shows that competition in this market is likely to get intense owing to the increasing investment made by key players to enhance their R&D capabilities. Developing novel solutions would aid companies to firmly entrench their position in the market through wide product offerings.



Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Trends Overview of Global Metalworking Fluids Production

Global Metalworking Fluids Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Function Neat Cutting Oils Water Cutting Oils Corrosion Protection Oils Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Mineral Synthetic Bio-based Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Construction Electrical & Power Agriculture Automotive & transportation Telecommunication Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-use Industry Metal Fabrication Transportation Equipment Machinery Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!



Key Industry Developments:

October 2019: Castrol introduced its newest metalworking management system called SmartControl. The system enables automatic and in-machine monitoring and regulation of metalworking fluids. The product was developed jointly developed by Castrol and Tiefenbach, a Germany-based control systems experts.

