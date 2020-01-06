Dublin, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molybdenum in the Automotive Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The molybdenum in the automotive market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of molybdenum in the automotive market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and light commercial vehicle markets.



The major drivers for this market are increasing penetration of high strength steel per vehicle and growing demand for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of molybdenum in the automotive industry, includes increasing applications for molybdenum steel alloys in engines, such as driving pinion, cardan joints, and turbocharger housings.



Some of the molybdenum in the automotive companies profiled in this report include are Centerra Gold Inc, Codelco Mining Co., China Molybdenum Company Ltd., Grupo Mexico, Anglo American PLC and others.



The study includes the molybdenum in the automotive market size and forecast for the molybdenum in the automotive market through 2024, segmented by application, vehicle type, and the region.



In this market, molybdenum is primarily used in steel for the manufacturing of engine blocks, exhaust systems, crankshaft, piston rings, steering components, and axle shafts. Molybdenum enhances strength, hardenability, weldability, toughness, and corrosion resistance of steel.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, the analyst forecasts that engine blocks will remain the largest segment for molybdenum material, as molybdenum improves high internal operation pressure and peak firing pressure in engines.



The Asia Pacific will remain the largest region; it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to high vehicle production and increasing demand for advanced high strength steel (AHSS) for various engine applications.



Some features of this report include:

Market size estimates: Molybdenum in the automotive market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Molybdenum in the automotive market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end-use and use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end-use and use industry. Segmentation analysis: Molybdenum in the automotive market size by product, application, and vehicle type in terms of value shipment.

Molybdenum in the automotive market size by product, application, and vehicle type in terms of value shipment. Regional analysis : Molybdenum in the automotive market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

: Molybdenum in the automotive market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of molybdenum in the automotive market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of molybdenum in the automotive market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of molybdenum in the automotive market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of molybdenum in the automotive market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for molybdenum in the automotive market by application (engine blocks, exhaust systems, crankshaft, and piston rings), vehicle type (passenger cars and light commercial vehicles), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks for molybdenum in the automotive market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats for molybdenum in the automotive market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends for molybdenum in the automotive market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers for molybdenum in the automotive market?

Q.8. What are the new developments for molybdenum in the automotive market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players for molybdenum in the automotive market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products for molybdenum in the automotive market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years, and what has its impact been for molybdenum in the automotive industry?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Molybdenum in the Automotive Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Molybdenum in the Automotive Market by Application Type

3.3.1: Engine

3.3.2: Exhaust System

3.3.3: Crankshaft

3.3.4: Piston rings

3.4: Molybdenum in the Automotive Market by Vehicle Type

3.4.1: Small Cars

3.4.2: Mid-size cars

3.4.3: Large Cars

3.4.4: Multi-purpose vehicles and Light commercial vehicles (MPV and LCV)

3.4.5: SUVs

3.4.6: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Molybdenum in the Automotive Market by Region

4.2: Molybdenum in the North American Automotive Market

4.2.1: Molybdenum in the North American Automotive Market by Application

4.3: Molybdenum in the European Automotive Market

4.3.1: Molybdenum in the European Automotive Market by Application

4.4: Molybdenum in the APAC Automotive Market

4.4.1: Molybdenum in the APAC Automotive Market by Application

4.5: Molybdenum in the ROW Automotive Market

4.5.1: Molybdenum in the ROW Automotive Market by Application



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Molybdenum in the Automotive Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Molybdenum in the Automotive Market by Vehicle Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Molybdenum in the Automotive Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends of Molybdenum in the Automotive Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: Capacity Expansion of Molybdenum in the Automotive Market

6.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures of Molybdenum in the Automotive Market

6.3.3: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Centerra Gold Inc.

7.2: Codelco Mining Co.

7.3: China Molybdenum Company Ltd.

7.4: Grupo Mexico

7.5: Anglo American PLC

7.6: Freeport-Mc-MoRon Inc.

7.7: Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group Co. Ltd.



