Dublin, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The bulk continuous filament yarn market is expected to reach an estimated $11.8 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the bulk continuous filament yarn market looks promising with opportunities in residential, non-residential construction, and transportation industries.

The major drivers for this market are growth in residential construction, and increasing consumer interest towards home decoration.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the use of bio-based bulk continuous filament yarn and advancement in technology to develop pollution-free BCF yarn.

Some of the bulk continuous filament yarn companies profiled in this report include Aquafil, Toray, Al Abdullatif Industrial, Universal Fibers, Hyosung Advanced Materials, and Pharr Fibers and Yarns.

The study includes the market size and forecast for the bulk continuous filament yarn market to 2024 segmented by application, polymer type, denier type, end-use, and region.



Polyester will remain the largest polymer and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its low price, durability, and stain resistance properties.



Within this market, carpet & rugs will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to an increase in household and commercial spending.



North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growth in residential construction. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by ongoing urbanization in China, India and other Asian countries.



Some features of this report include:

Market size estimates: bulk continuous filament market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

bulk continuous filament market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end-use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end-use industry. Segmentation analysis: bulk continuous filament market size by various applications such as application, polymer type, denier type, and end-use in terms of value and volume shipment.

bulk continuous filament market size by various applications such as application, polymer type, denier type, and end-use in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: bulk continuous filament market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

bulk continuous filament market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of bulk continuous filament in the bulk continuous filament market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of bulk continuous filament in the bulk continuous filament market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of bulk continuous filament in the bulk continuous filament market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of bulk continuous filament in the bulk continuous filament market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the bulk continuous filament yarn market by application (carpet & rugs, mats, and others), polymer type (Nylon, Polyester, Polypropylene, and others), denier type (600-1200, 1200-1800, 1800-2400, and 2400-3000), end-use (residential, non-residential, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this bulk continuous filament yarn market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this bulk continuous filament yarn market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this bulk continuous filament yarn market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the bulk continuous filament yarn market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the bulk continuous filament yarn market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this bulk continuous filament yarn market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this bulk continuous filament yarn market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the bulk continuous filament yarn industry?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market by Application

3.3.1: Carpet & Rugs

3.3.2: Mats

3.3.3: Other Applications

3.4: Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market by Denier Type

3.4.1: 600-1200 denier

3.4.2: 1200-1800 denier

3.4.3: 1800-2400 denier

3.4.4: 2400-3000 denier

3.5: Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market by Material

3.5.1: Nylon

3.5.2: Polyester

3.5.3: Polypropylene

3.5.4: Other Materials

3.6: Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market by End-Use Industry



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market by Region

4.2: North American Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market

4.3: European Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market

4.4: APAC Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market

4.5: RoW Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market by Application

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market by Denier Type

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market by Material

7.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market by End-use Industry

7.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Mohawk Industries

8.2: Aquafil

8.3: Shaw Industries

8.4: Beaulieu International Group

8.5: Toray Industries Incorporation

8.6: Ascend Performance Materials

8.7: Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company (AIIC)

8.8: Universal Fibers

8.9: Hyosung Advanced Materials

8.10: Pharr



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/10bk5y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900