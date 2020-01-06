LOS ANGELES, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), the global scientific authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) and nicotinamide riboside (NR) science, announced today the initiation of a first-of-its-kind Phase 1 clinical study sponsored by the University of Florida, in collaboration with the National Institute on Aging. This trial will assess the potential of NIAGEN® (NR) to enhance the effects of exercise therapy in older adults with hypertension. ChromaDex’s patent-protected NR is a unique form of vitamin B3 that is proven to safely increase NAD+ levels in the body. NAD+ declines as we age and is a critical coenzyme for cellular energy production and mitochondrial function, both important components of healthy human aging.



About one third of U.S. adults have hypertension, putting them at greater risk of cardiovascular disease, or even death. The benefits of exercise in helping to manage hypertension and enhance cardiovascular health are well documented. However, as individuals age, continuing a regular exercise routine can become more challenging due to age-associated physiological declines.

“This clinical trial will provide valuable information on the potential of NR supplementation to enhance the benefits of exercise in older populations with hypertension. Published data suggest NR may support cardiovascular health with further study, specifically through improvements in blood pressure (BP) and aortic stiffness. However, older hypertensive adults have yet to be explored in a clinical study,” said primary investigator Robert Mankowski, PhD, Department of Aging and Geriatric Research, the University of Florida.

This new randomized, double-blind study will evaluate the impact of NR supplementation combined with exercise in 74 hypertensive adults as measured by changes in arterial stiffness, blood pressure and walking performance. It was initiated as part of the ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP), where ChromaDex supplies its NR and placebo at no cost to research institutions worldwide.

“Through increases in NAD+, NR has the potential to improve cellular energy production, supplying individuals with the energy necessary to maintain a regular exercise routine,” said ChromaDex Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Matthew Roberts. “We look forward to enhancing our understanding of the use of NR as an adjuvant approach to exercise in promoting improvements in the cardiovascular health of aging adults.”

Niagen is the only commercially available nicotinamide riboside which has twice been successfully reviewed under FDA's new dietary ingredient (NDI) notification program and has also been successfully notified to the FDA as generally recognized as safe (GRAS).

