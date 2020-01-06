GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that members of the company’s executive management team will participate in the following investor conferences during the first quarter of 2020:
For these conferences, the company will be webcasting its presentations, which may include a discussion of the company's recent business developments as well as its financial results and guidance. The webcasts will be available both live and by replay, accessible from the Emergent website www.emergentbiosolutions.com under “Investors.”
About Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a global life sciences company seeking to protect and enhance life by focusing on providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats. We aspire to be a Fortune 500 company recognized for protecting and enhancing life, driving innovation, and living our values. Additional information about the company may be found at www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.
Investor Contact:
Robert G. Burrows
Vice President, Investor Relations
240-631-3280
BurrowsR@ebsi.com
Media Contact:
Lynn Kieffer
Vice President, Corporate Communications
240-631-3391
KiefferL@ebsi.com
Emergent BioSolutions
Gaithersburg, Maryland, UNITED STATES
emergent logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: