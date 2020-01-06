GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that members of the company’s executive management team will participate in the following investor conferences during the first quarter of 2020:



38 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

San Francisco, CA

January 13 to 16, 2020

Company presentation scheduled on January 14 at 10:30am PST/1:30pm EST





Boston, MA

March 2 to March 4, 2020

Presentation date and time will be updated on the Emergent website as the information becomes available.

For these conferences, the company will be webcasting its presentations, which may include a discussion of the company's recent business developments as well as its financial results and guidance. The webcasts will be available both live and by replay, accessible from the Emergent website www.emergentbiosolutions.com under “Investors.”

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a global life sciences company seeking to protect and enhance life by focusing on providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats. We aspire to be a Fortune 500 company recognized for protecting and enhancing life, driving innovation, and living our values. Additional information about the company may be found at www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.



