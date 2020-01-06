Dublin, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diabetes Insulin Delivery Pen Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Diabetes Insulin Delivery Pen Market size is expected to exceed US$ 20 billion by 2026.
Highlighted with 14 tables and 268 figures, this 285-page report provides a comprehensive analysis of the fast-evolving, high-growth global diabetes insulin delivery pen market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the global diabetes insulin delivery pen market. The report provides historical market data for 2013-2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.
The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, insulin pen volume, revenues for insulin pen and its segments reusable and disposable insulin pen and illustrative forecast to 2026. It also provides an all-round analysis of an overall number of patients with diabetes and insulin users. A comprehensive analysis has been done on the market share of diabetes insulin delivery pen segment and countries-based market.
The report explores essential insights into global diabetes insulin delivery pen market for the top 16 countries, comprising the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Japan, China, India, and Brazil until 2026. The report also provides a detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the global diabetes insulin delivery pen market.
The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global diabetes insulin delivery pen market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolios and recent development of the global diabetes insulin delivery pen market.
The report analyses the market based on countries and presents the forecast in terms of value and volume for the next six years.
Report Coverage
The Report Helps Answer the Following Questions:
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Diabetes Insulin Delivery Pen Users (Volume), 2013-2026
2.1 Diabetes Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Delivery Pen Users (Volume), 2013-2026
2.2 Diabetes Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Delivery Pen Users (Volume), 2013-2026
3. Diabetes Insulin Delivery Pen Market Size & Analysis (Value), 2013-2026
3.1 Diabetes Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Delivery Pen Market (Value), 2013-2026
3.2 Diabetes Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Delivery Pen Market (Value), 2013-2026
4. Diabetes Insulin Delivery Pen Market Share, By Users (%), 2013-2026
4.1 Diabetes Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Delivery Pen Market Share, By Users (%), 2013-2026
4.2 Diabetes Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Delivery Pen Market Share, By Users (%), 2013-2026
5. Diabetes Insulin Delivery Pen Market Share, By Market Size (%), 2013-2026
5.1 Diabetes Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Delivery Pen Market Share (%), 2013-2026
5.2 Diabetes Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Delivery Pen Market Share (%), 2013-2026
6. Key Market Drivers & Inhibitors of the Diabetes Insulin Delivery Pen Market
6.1 Market Drivers
6.2 Market Inhibitors
7. Diabetes Insulin Delivery Pen Market & Forecast (2013-2026) - Major 16 Countries Data Analysis
7.1 United States
7.2 Canada
7.3 Germany
7.4 France
7.5 Italy
7.6 Spain
7.7 United Kingdom
7.8 Netherlands
7.9 Poland
7.10 Sweden
7.11 Turkey
7.12 Australia
7.13 Japan
7.14 China
7.15 India
7.16 Brazil
8. Key Companies Analysis
8.1 Novo Nordisk
8.2 Eli Lilly
8.3 Sanofi
8.4 Owen Mumford
8.5 Ypsomed
8.6 Biocon Ltd.
8.7 Berlin-Chemie AG (Haselmeier)
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
