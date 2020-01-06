DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) (the “Company”) has announced the appointment of P. Barrett Brown as an Executive Vice President and President of the Company’s Retail Segment, effective immediately.



J. Powell Brown, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Barrett has a long track record of delivering outstanding results for the Company, whether overseeing a portfolio of businesses as a Regional President, running a stand-alone office, or on the front line as an insurance sales executive. We are excited about his ability to lead our Retail Segment and look forward to more strong results in the years to come.”

Most recently, Mr. Brown served as a Senior Vice President and a Regional President in the Company’s Retail Segment. He joined the Company in 2000 and has served in various roles, including executive vice president and leader of the Tampa, Florida office of Brown & Brown of Florida, Inc., leader and a producer in the Orange, California retail office, and as a producer in the Company’s Phoenix, Arizona retail office. He has also overseen certain aspects of “Brown & Brown University,” a training program offering technical and sales courses for new producers, office leaders, and other groups within the organization.

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit www.bbinsurance.com.

