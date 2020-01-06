6 January 2020

Announcement no. 1/2020

Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 30 December 2019 to 3 January 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 1.6 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 190.6 million have been bought back, equivalent to 81.1% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 177.7 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 88.9% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 1:

Date No. of

shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value

(DKK) 30 December 2019 8,798 59.33 521,985 2 January 2020 8,798 59.44 522,953 3 January 2020 8,798 58.94 518,554 Accumulated during the period 26,394 59.24 1,563,493 Accumulated under the share buyback programme 3,386,117 56.29 190,607,799

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,366,417 own shares, equivalent to 2.1% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Detailed transaction data

30 December 2019 02 January 2020 03 January 2020 Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK XCSE 8.798 59,33 8.798 59,44 8.798 58,94 TRQX 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 Total 8.798 59,33 8.798 59,44 8.798 58,94





30 December 2019 Volume Price Venue Time CET 8.798 59,33 32 59,45 XCSE 20191230 9:01:03.775000 264 59,60 XCSE 20191230 9:36:40.149000 86 59,60 XCSE 20191230 9:36:40.149000 340 59,35 XCSE 20191230 10:17:45.559000 379 59,20 XCSE 20191230 10:50:18.859000 71 59,35 XCSE 20191230 11:36:26.679000 257 59,35 XCSE 20191230 11:36:26.679000 334 59,35 XCSE 20191230 12:19:06.707000 335 59,25 XCSE 20191230 13:19:22.678000 332 59,30 XCSE 20191230 13:58:07.001000 573 59,35 XCSE 20191230 15:49:22.887000 468 59,30 XCSE 20191230 15:51:57.151000 529 59,25 XCSE 20191230 16:07:11.255365 4.798 59,33 XCSE 20191230 16:17:04.860337





02 January 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 8.798 59,44 33 59,50 XCSE 20200102 9:03:46.864000 487 59,60 XCSE 20200102 9:54:50.037000 13 59,60 XCSE 20200102 9:54:50.037000 351 59,60 XCSE 20200102 10:37:45.066000 22 59,55 XCSE 20200102 11:00:16.915000 320 59,55 XCSE 20200102 11:03:01.331000 402 59,60 XCSE 20200102 11:50:19.877000 336 59,50 XCSE 20200102 12:44:56.473000 341 59,25 XCSE 20200102 13:33:17.214000 408 59,20 XCSE 20200102 14:30:36.299000 425 59,35 XCSE 20200102 15:23:46.202000 486 59,45 XCSE 20200102 16:09:32.578000 373 59,30 XCSE 20200102 16:32:17.165940 3 59,30 XCSE 20200102 16:32:23.914567 4.798 59,44 XCSE 20200102 16:35:14.702869





03 January 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 8.798 58,94 32 59,00 XCSE 20200103 9:01:38.445000 338 59,15 XCSE 20200103 9:45:15.953000 335 58,95 XCSE 20200103 10:11:00.627000 346 58,90 XCSE 20200103 10:45:03.745000 332 58,90 XCSE 20200103 11:34:02.735000 331 58,80 XCSE 20200103 12:15:50.455000 490 58,95 XCSE 20200103 13:29:03.166000 333 58,85 XCSE 20200103 14:24:55.058000 396 59,00 XCSE 20200103 16:00:07.355000 42 58,95 XCSE 20200103 16:02:40.355000 511 58,95 XCSE 20200103 16:02:40.355000 514 58,90 XCSE 20200103 16:12:56.521994 4.798 58,94 XCSE 20200103 16:17:09.249539





