6 January 2020
Announcement no. 1/2020
Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks
In the period 30 December 2019 to 3 January 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 1.6 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.
In aggregate, shares of DKK 190.6 million have been bought back, equivalent to 81.1% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 177.7 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 88.9% of this programme.
Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 1:
|Date
|No. of
shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value
(DKK)
|30 December 2019
|8,798
|59.33
|521,985
|2 January 2020
|8,798
|59.44
|522,953
|3 January 2020
|8,798
|58.94
|518,554
|Accumulated during the period
|26,394
|59.24
|1,563,493
|Accumulated under the share buyback programme
|3,386,117
|56.29
|190,607,799
Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.
Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,366,417 own shares, equivalent to 2.1% of the share capital.
Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Detailed transaction data
|30 December 2019
|02 January 2020
|03 January 2020
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|XCSE
|8.798
|59,33
|8.798
|59,44
|8.798
|58,94
|TRQX
|0
|0
|0
|TRQM
|0
|0
|0
|BATE
|0
|0
|0
|BATD
|0
|0
|0
|CHIX
|0
|0
|0
|CHID
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|8.798
|59,33
|8.798
|59,44
|8.798
|58,94
|30 December 2019
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|8.798
|59,33
|32
|59,45
|XCSE
|20191230 9:01:03.775000
|264
|59,60
|XCSE
|20191230 9:36:40.149000
|86
|59,60
|XCSE
|20191230 9:36:40.149000
|340
|59,35
|XCSE
|20191230 10:17:45.559000
|379
|59,20
|XCSE
|20191230 10:50:18.859000
|71
|59,35
|XCSE
|20191230 11:36:26.679000
|257
|59,35
|XCSE
|20191230 11:36:26.679000
|334
|59,35
|XCSE
|20191230 12:19:06.707000
|335
|59,25
|XCSE
|20191230 13:19:22.678000
|332
|59,30
|XCSE
|20191230 13:58:07.001000
|573
|59,35
|XCSE
|20191230 15:49:22.887000
|468
|59,30
|XCSE
|20191230 15:51:57.151000
|529
|59,25
|XCSE
|20191230 16:07:11.255365
|4.798
|59,33
|XCSE
|20191230 16:17:04.860337
|02 January 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|8.798
|59,44
|33
|59,50
|XCSE
|20200102 9:03:46.864000
|487
|59,60
|XCSE
|20200102 9:54:50.037000
|13
|59,60
|XCSE
|20200102 9:54:50.037000
|351
|59,60
|XCSE
|20200102 10:37:45.066000
|22
|59,55
|XCSE
|20200102 11:00:16.915000
|320
|59,55
|XCSE
|20200102 11:03:01.331000
|402
|59,60
|XCSE
|20200102 11:50:19.877000
|336
|59,50
|XCSE
|20200102 12:44:56.473000
|341
|59,25
|XCSE
|20200102 13:33:17.214000
|408
|59,20
|XCSE
|20200102 14:30:36.299000
|425
|59,35
|XCSE
|20200102 15:23:46.202000
|486
|59,45
|XCSE
|20200102 16:09:32.578000
|373
|59,30
|XCSE
|20200102 16:32:17.165940
|3
|59,30
|XCSE
|20200102 16:32:23.914567
|4.798
|59,44
|XCSE
|20200102 16:35:14.702869
|03 January 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|8.798
|58,94
|32
|59,00
|XCSE
|20200103 9:01:38.445000
|338
|59,15
|XCSE
|20200103 9:45:15.953000
|335
|58,95
|XCSE
|20200103 10:11:00.627000
|346
|58,90
|XCSE
|20200103 10:45:03.745000
|332
|58,90
|XCSE
|20200103 11:34:02.735000
|331
|58,80
|XCSE
|20200103 12:15:50.455000
|490
|58,95
|XCSE
|20200103 13:29:03.166000
|333
|58,85
|XCSE
|20200103 14:24:55.058000
|396
|59,00
|XCSE
|20200103 16:00:07.355000
|42
|58,95
|XCSE
|20200103 16:02:40.355000
|511
|58,95
|XCSE
|20200103 16:02:40.355000
|514
|58,90
|XCSE
|20200103 16:12:56.521994
|4.798
|58,94
|XCSE
|20200103 16:17:09.249539
