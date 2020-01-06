6 January 2020
Announcement no. 1/2020

Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 30 December 2019 to 3 January 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 1.6 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 190.6 million have been bought back, equivalent to 81.1% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 177.7 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 88.9% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 1:

DateNo. of
shares		Average purchase price (DKK)Transaction value
 (DKK)
30 December 20198,79859.33521,985
2 January 20208,79859.44522,953
3 January 20208,79858.94518,554
Accumulated during the period26,39459.241,563,493
Accumulated under the share buyback programme3,386,11756.29190,607,799

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,366,417 own shares, equivalent to 2.1% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.


Detailed transaction data

 30 December 2019 02 January 2020 03 January 2020
 Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK
XCSE8.79859,33 8.79859,44 8.79858,94
TRQX0  0  0 
TRQM0  0  0 
BATE0  0  0 
BATD0  0  0 
CHIX0  0  0 
CHID0  0  0 
Total8.79859,33 8.79859,44 8.79858,94


30 December 2019
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
8.79859,33  
3259,45XCSE20191230 9:01:03.775000
26459,60XCSE20191230 9:36:40.149000
8659,60XCSE20191230 9:36:40.149000
34059,35XCSE20191230 10:17:45.559000
37959,20XCSE20191230 10:50:18.859000
7159,35XCSE20191230 11:36:26.679000
25759,35XCSE20191230 11:36:26.679000
33459,35XCSE20191230 12:19:06.707000
33559,25XCSE20191230 13:19:22.678000
33259,30XCSE20191230 13:58:07.001000
57359,35XCSE20191230 15:49:22.887000
46859,30XCSE20191230 15:51:57.151000
52959,25XCSE20191230 16:07:11.255365
4.79859,33XCSE20191230 16:17:04.860337


02 January 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
8.79859,44  
3359,50XCSE20200102 9:03:46.864000
48759,60XCSE20200102 9:54:50.037000
1359,60XCSE20200102 9:54:50.037000
35159,60XCSE20200102 10:37:45.066000
2259,55XCSE20200102 11:00:16.915000
32059,55XCSE20200102 11:03:01.331000
40259,60XCSE20200102 11:50:19.877000
33659,50XCSE20200102 12:44:56.473000
34159,25XCSE20200102 13:33:17.214000
40859,20XCSE20200102 14:30:36.299000
42559,35XCSE20200102 15:23:46.202000
48659,45XCSE20200102 16:09:32.578000
37359,30XCSE20200102 16:32:17.165940
359,30XCSE20200102 16:32:23.914567
4.79859,44XCSE20200102 16:35:14.702869


03 January 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
8.79858,94  
3259,00XCSE20200103 9:01:38.445000
33859,15XCSE20200103 9:45:15.953000
33558,95XCSE20200103 10:11:00.627000
34658,90XCSE20200103 10:45:03.745000
33258,90XCSE20200103 11:34:02.735000
33158,80XCSE20200103 12:15:50.455000
49058,95XCSE20200103 13:29:03.166000
33358,85XCSE20200103 14:24:55.058000
39659,00XCSE20200103 16:00:07.355000
4258,95XCSE20200103 16:02:40.355000
51158,95XCSE20200103 16:02:40.355000
51458,90XCSE20200103 16:12:56.521994
4.79858,94XCSE20200103 16:17:09.249539

 

