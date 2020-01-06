Visteon announced a new automotive display technology that offers higher graphics performance than traditional LCD displays, while providing a cost-effective alternative to OLED displays for cars and trucks. Visteon’s new microZone™ display technology offers high contrast and brightness and a wide color gamut, enabling automotive displays to achieve parity with consumer mobile devices without sacrificing reliability. Visteon is premiering this new display technology at CES® 2020 in Las Vegas.

Visteon announced a new automotive display technology that offers higher graphics performance than traditional LCD displays, while providing a cost-effective alternative to OLED displays for cars and trucks. Visteon’s new microZone™ display technology offers high contrast and brightness and a wide color gamut, enabling automotive displays to achieve parity with consumer mobile devices without sacrificing reliability. Visteon is premiering this new display technology at CES® 2020 in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a leading automotive cockpit electronics technology company, today announced its breakthrough microZone™ display technology that offers significantly higher graphics performance than traditional LCD displays.



This new, patent-pending high-dynamic range (HDR) display technology offers high contrast and brightness and wide color gamut that enables automotive displays to achieve parity with consumer mobile devices with life-like imaging capability.

Designed to accelerate the development and commercialization of more energy-efficient, cost-effective digital display solutions, microZone is considered the first automotive display to offer superior optical performance without sacrificing automotive reliability. Since it is based on mature LCD technology, it passes rigorous automotive qualification requirements without susceptibility to burn-in.

"Next-generation automotive cockpit displays need optical performance that is competitive with mobile devices that consumers have come to expect," said Sachin Lawande, president and CEO, Visteon. "MicroZone is the first display technology that offers premium optical performance at a competitive price point for automakers, without sacrificing reliability or life-span. In that sense, microZone is an effective alternative to OLED for automakers.”

MicroZone offers these next-generation display performance requirements.

Wide Color Gamut: Today's automotive displays achieve 75-85% of the NTSC (National Television System Committee) color space. MicroZone can render more saturated colors, up to 110% NTSC. A wider color gamut enables microZone technology to reproduce a greater range of the visible color spectrum, and is compliant with the DCI-P3 color standard for HD.





High Contrast Ratio: Legacy LCD contrast ratio maxes out at approximately 1,500:1, and black is never really black. The microZone contrast ratio is at least 100,000:1, which is about 65-70 times higher than a typical LCD screen.





High Brightness: With OLED technology, displays max out at approximately 600 candelas per square meter (brightness level). By comparison, microZone can achieve brightness comparable to a traditional LCD technology.

MicroZone can meet these performance targets at a power consumption on par with traditional LCD technology due to key enabling innovations developed in-house at Visteon.

“MicroZone surpasses traditional display technologies across several critical categories, including color gamut, contrast and brightness levels,” said Qais Sharif, Visteon vice president, display product line. “This is especially important as vehicle manufacturers look for new ways to reduce power consumption in the cockpit without compromising color contrast, quality and brightness.”

At CES® 2020, Visteon will host demonstrations of microZone at its booth (Central Plaza, Pavilion 13), where it will also showcase solutions to speed the transition to an all-digital vehicle cockpit and, ultimately, autonomous driving. From fully reconfigurable instrument clusters and the latest-generation, high-definition (HD) digital display technologies to driver monitoring, ADAS integration and a virtualized instrument cluster domain, Visteon products and solutions underpin the increasing shift toward connected cars and autonomous vehicles.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for the world’s major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is driving the smart, learning, digital cockpit of the future, to improve safety and the user experience. Visteon is a global leader in cockpit electronic products including digital instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, head-up displays, telematics, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, and the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform. Visteon also delivers artificial intelligence-based technologies, connected car, cybersecurity, interior sensing, embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of approximately $3 billion in 2018. Learn more at www.visteon.com .

