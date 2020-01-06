IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending , North America’s leading provider of package management solutions, will showcase its Buy Online, Pick Up in Locker® (BOPIL) retail locker solutions at booth #1544 at National Retail Federation (NRF), the world’s largest retail conference and expo, taking place January 12-14 in New York. BOPIL helps retailers supercharge, simplify and streamline their BOPIS process thereby saving valuable staff time, improving customer experience and maximizing overall revenue.



Members of the media are invited to attend “Delight, On-Demand: Exceeding Your Customers’ Expectations in an On-Demand World”, a special presentation by omnichannel retailing expert Chris Walton, CEO and Founder of Omni Talk, on Monday, Jan. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. EST. Walton is a leading expert and influencer in omnichannel retailing with almost 20 years of experience. He’s known for his work with powerhouse retail brands such as Target, his collaboration with retail tech thinktanks and Omni Talk , the fastest growing retail blog. Cocktails and tray-passed hors d'oeuvres will be served. To RSVP, please contact Melissa.Penn@parcelpending.com

Ecommerce is growing at a staggering rate. According to Forrester, online sales will account for 17 percent of all U.S. retail sales by 2022. Additionally, online sales are projected to grow five times faster than offline sales. These figures should come as no surprise considering 80 percent of Americans now shop online and 62 percent of them make online purchases every week. The trend of consumers tapping BOPIS as their go-to shopping method is also on the rise. In fact, studies show that consumer adoption for BOPIS has increased by 47 percent year-over-year, and 90 percent of retailers have committed to a BOPIS solution by 2021.

“Consumers want the goods they order online to be available immediately and the pick-up process to be seamless and that is where our BOPIL retail solution comes into play. BOPIL is specifically designed to make the retrieval of customers’ online orders – be it clothing, electronics, cosmetics and more - fast, easy and convenient,” stated Lori A. Torres, CEO and Founder of Parcel Pending. “We offer refrigerated and fully customizable locker options to address the many unique needs of retailers and their customers.”

The way BOPIL works is simple. Once an online retail order is fulfilled – be it clothing, electronics and more – the items are placed into one of the Parcel Pending lockers located at the retail store. Customers are then instantly notified by text or email and provided with a unique access code that they can type or scan at the locker kiosk. They can then quickly and easily pick up their online order and goods at their convenience by going to the retail store and simply entering their personal access code into the locker. What’s more all deliveries and customer pick-ups are monitored, tracked and verified by Parcel Pending’s built-in cameras and infrared scanners to guarantee safety and security.

Top Benefits of BOPIL Include:

Maximize Revenue by driving foot traffic and impulse purchases via promotions & co-op strategies.

by driving foot traffic and impulse purchases via promotions & co-op strategies. Improve Operational Efficiency by allowing retail staff to better engage with and serve customers.

by allowing retail staff to better engage with and serve customers. Enhance Customer Experiences by providing a quick, easy & convenient pick-up process that drives loyalty.

Visit Parcel Pending at booth #1544 during NRF to learn more about their retail locker solutions. Alternatively, you can contact Melissa.Penn@parcelpending.com to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Parcel Pending at NRF.

About Parcel Pending

Founded in 2013, Parcel Pending is North America’s leading provider of package management solutions for multifamily communities, retailers, homebuilders, commercial properties and universities. With over 1.5 million packages successfully delivered monthly in over 48 states and Canada, Parcel Pending offers a wide range of package management solutions that ensure the simple and secure delivery and retrieval of packages and online orders.

For retailers, Parcel Pending offers an innovative BOPIL® (Buy Online Pick-up in Locker) solution that helps streamline and supercharge the Buy Online, Pick-Up In Store (BOPIS) process while also driving in-store customer engagement, improving customer experiences and increasing revenue opportunities.

About Chris Walton

Chris Walton is a leading expert and influencer in omnichannel retailing, with almost 20 years of experience across nearly every discipline in retail. He currently serves as CEO and founder of Red Archer Retail and Omni Talk, one of the fastest growing blogs in retail, and sits on the advisory boards of Xenia Retail and Delivery Solutions. Prior to starting Red Archer Retail and Omni Talk, Walton served as the vice president of Target’s "Store of the Future" project and also as the vice president of merchandising for home furnishings on Target.com. He began his retail career at Gap, Inc. and holds a BA from Stanford University as well as an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

