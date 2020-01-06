DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a genome editing company dedicated to improving life through the application of its pioneering, proprietary ARCUS® platform, today announced that Matt Kane, co-founder and CEO, will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA. Mr. Kane will also participate in a panel discussion titled “Emerging Cell Therapies for Cancer” during the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) Cell & Gene Therapies State of the Industry Briefing.
J.P. Morgan Presentation
Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Presentation time: 11:30-11:55 a.m. PT
Q&A breakout session: 12:00-12:25 p.m. PT
Location: Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco
Webcast link available here
Following the conference, a replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days on the Precision BioSciences website.
ARM Cell & Gene Therapies State of the Industry Briefing
Date: Monday, January 13, 2020
Time: 8:00 a.m.- 9:50 a.m. PT
Panel discussion: 8:20 a.m.- 9:05 a.m. PT
Location: Parc 55 Hotel, San Francisco
About Precision BioSciences, Inc.
Precision BioSciences is dedicated to improving life (DTIL) through its proprietary genome editing platform, ARCUS. Precision leverages ARCUS in the development of its product candidates, which are designed to treat human diseases and create healthy and sustainable food and agriculture solutions. Precision is actively developing product candidates in three innovative areas: allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy, in vivo gene correction, and food. For more information regarding Precision, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.
