DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a genome editing company dedicated to improving life through the application of its pioneering, proprietary ARCUS® platform, today announced that Matt Kane, co-founder and CEO, will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA. Mr. Kane will also participate in a panel discussion titled “Emerging Cell Therapies for Cancer” during the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) Cell & Gene Therapies State of the Industry Briefing.



J.P. Morgan Presentation

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Presentation time: 11:30-11:55 a.m. PT

Q&A breakout session: 12:00-12:25 p.m. PT

Location: Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco

Webcast link available here

Following the conference, a replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days on the Precision BioSciences website.

ARM Cell & Gene Therapies State of the Industry Briefing

Date: Monday, January 13, 2020

Time: 8:00 a.m.- 9:50 a.m. PT

Panel discussion: 8:20 a.m.- 9:05 a.m. PT

Location: Parc 55 Hotel, San Francisco

