Teledentistry disruptor advances CPG collection with new products in 3800+ U.S. Walmart locations and Walmart.com
End-to-end oral care system allows consumers to get a smile they’ll love at an affordable price
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, the industry pioneer and first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the launch of an end-to-end solution to keep teeth fresh, clean, bright, and healthy: a suite of affordable yet premium oral care products available exclusively at Walmart U.S. stores and Walmart.com. SmileDirectClub is the first provider of clear aligner therapy to offer oral care products in mass retail.
SmileDirectClub’s inaugural retail rollout includes a state-of-the-art electric toothbrush and bright on™, a premium teeth whitening system complete with LED light, now available at Walmart stores and Walmart.com. This quarter, the brand will also introduce three additional new smile-enhancing products with Walmart, including toothpaste in whitening and sensitivity varieties, a water flosser, and smile spa™, the first ultrasonic UV cleaner on the market that sanitizes toothbrush heads, aligners, retainers, dentures, and more.
“SmileDirectClub’s debut of oral care products in mass retail extends our mission to be the consumer’s first resource for safe, affordable, and convenient oral care solutions,” said Josh Chapman, Chief Global Brand Officer of SmileDirectClub. “Partnering with Walmart to introduce our products reinforces our shared commitment to providing premium quality products at a price worth smiling about.”
“At Walmart, we are always expanding our assortment to meet customers’ needs,” said Shawn Townzen, Vice President of Walmart Personal Care. “We don’t believe you should have to sacrifice your budget for your smile, so we are excited that SmileDirectClub is launching new smile-enhancing products exclusively available at Walmart.”
To date, SmileDirectClub has helped more than 750,000 people transform their smiles through remote doctor-directed clear aligner therapy. Now, with a new suite of products designed to care for every aspect of a smile, SmileDirectClub aims to support the oral care needs of all consumers, including Club members going through or having just completed teeth straightening treatment, by introducing premium quality oral care products at an attainable price point.
“Today, we are proud to partner with Walmart, and look forward to disrupting the oral care aisle and category with an easy-to-use system of affordable, premium solution-oriented products for maintaining a better smile,” said Amy Keith, Vice President of Retail for SmileDirectClub.
Available exclusively at Walmart/Walmart.com:
“Since its creation, SmileDirectClub has been committed to providing premium solutions at affordable prices,” said SmileDirectClub Founder Alex Fenkell. “Now, with this expansion into oral care products, we’re continuing our mission to ensure everyone can get and keep a smile they love.”
In addition to SmileDirectClub’s exclusive collection of oral care products in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com, SmileDirectClub will be introducing two additional items available only at SmileDirectClub.com:
About SmileDirectClub
Founded in 2014, SmileDirectClub connects eligible consumers with duly licensed dentists and orthodontists who leverage SmileDirectClub’s technology to prescribe and manage remote clear aligner therapy at a cost up to 60% less than traditional braces.
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”), is the industry pioneer as the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for transforming smiles. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to affordable and convenient care, unleashing the power of a person’s smile to positively impact their place in the world. SmileDirectClub was founded by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in partnership with Camelot Venture Group. Available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, and the UK, SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit SmileDirectClub.com.
Contact:
SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com
Walmart Media Relations: https://corporate.walmart.com/contact-us/contact-media-relations
1 Source: Backed by independent research by Dr. Gemma Wheeler, “Benefits of an Electric Toothbrush”. Further studies were researched by an independent clinical research firm (Cochrane) and National Center for Biotechnology Information for powered versus manual toothbrushing for oral health.
2 Source: bright on™ recommended usage is 5 minutes, twice daily. Leading competitors of whitening strips recommend usage for a minimum of 30 minutes daily, with some products requiring 1 hour of treatment per day.
3 Source: Rosema Nam, et al found that water flossing was 50% more effective than string floss for improving gum health (reduction in gingival bleeding) when evaluated after 14 days.
4 Source: Verified by independent microbiology laboratory (SGS) where samples were contaminated with identified bacteria, exposed to UV light for 5 minutes, and measured post treatment for evidence of microbial activity. All samples passed with >99% kill of remaining bacteria.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bf4c4a9-f468-4571-ab9b-d00e43bd14f9
SmileDirectClub
Nashville, Tennessee, UNITED STATES
SmileDirectClub
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
_SDC_logo-2098C.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: