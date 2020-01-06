Dublin, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Printed Electronics Market by Printing Technology (Screen, Inkjet, Gravure, Flexographic), Application (Displays, Sensors, Batteries, RFID, Lighting), Material (Inks, Substrates), End-Use Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The printed electronics market is projected to grow from USD 7.3 billion in 2018 to USD 19.8 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2019 to 2024.

The printed electronics market has been segmented based on printing technology, application, material, end-use industry, and region. It also provides a detailed view of the market across 4 main regions: the Americas, Europe, APAC, and RoW.

The global demand for printed electronics is growing continuously owing to increase in applications of printed electronics in the Internet of Things (IoT). The rise in demand for secure and cost-effective printed electronics fabricated on thin, robust, and flexible substrates is expected to fuel the growth of the printed electronics market from 2019 to 2024.



The printed electronics market has been segmented based on printing technology, application, material, resolution, end-use industry, and geography. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the printed electronics market can be attributed to the increased global demand for miniaturized devices, technological advancements taking place in electronics devices, and the availability of portable electronic devices for telecommunication, packaging, automotive, and healthcare applications.



Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung) (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (LG) (South Korea), Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC) (US), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Agfa-Gevaert) (Belgium), Molex LLC (Molex) (US), Nissha Co., Ltd. (Nissha USA) (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DuPont) (US), BASF SE (BASF) (Germany), NCC Nano, LLC (NovaCentrix) (US), E Ink Holdings (US), and Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (Ynvisible Interactive) (Portugal) are the prominent players in the printed electronics market.



Other key companies - including dynamic differentiators, innovators, and emerging players - in the printed electronics market are Optomec Inc., (Optomec) (Mexico), Cambridge Display Technology Limited (Cambridge Display Technology) (UK), Enfucell (Finland), Thin Film Electronics ASA (Thin Film Electronics) (Norway), Applied Ink Solutions (US), Brightvolt Inc. (Brightvolt) (US), T+ink Inc. (T+ink) (US), Printed Electronics Limited (Staffordshire) (UK), Intrinsiq Materials Ltd. (Intrinsiq Materials) (US), and Vorbeck Materials (US).



Reasons to Buy the Report

This report includes statistics pertaining to the printed electronics market based on printing technology, application, material, end-use industry, and region.

This report includes detailed information on major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the printed electronics market.

The report includes illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the printed electronics market based on its segments and subsegments.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Market Opportunities

4.2 APAC Printed Electronics Market, By Printing Technology

4.3 APAC Market, By End-Use Industry and Country

4.4 Market for Displays, By Region

4.5 APAC Printed Electronics Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Use of Printed Electronics for Development of Smart and Connected Devices

5.2.1.2 Rise in Global Demand for Energy-Efficient, Thin, and Flexible Consumer Electronics

5.2.1.3 High Demand for New Generation Flexible Printed Electronics

5.2.1.4 Significant Cost Advantages Offered by Printed Electronics

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Knowledge Gap Among Different Disciplines Involved in the Development of Printed Electronics

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of New Functionalities and Applications of Printed Electronics and Their Integration With Multiple Products

5.2.3.2 Employment of Additive Manufacturing for Producing Printed Electronics

5.2.3.3 Use of Graphene Ink for the Development of Cost-Effective, Flexible, Water-Repellent, and Highly Conductive Printed Electronics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Commercialization of New and Cost-Effective Inks

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness Among Manufacturers of Electronic Devices and Components About Benefits of Printed Electronics

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Printed Electronics Market, By Printing Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Inkjet Printing

6.2.1 Continuous Inkjet Printing

6.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of Continuous Inkjet Printing Technology Owing to Its Speed and Versatility

6.2.2 Drop-On-Demand Inkjet Printing

6.2.2.1 Thermal Drop-On-Demand Inkjet Printing

6.2.2.1.1 Increasing use of Thermal Drop-On-Demand Inkjet Printing for the Development of All-Inorganic Quantum Dot Leds

6.2.2.2 Piezo Drop-On-Demand Inkjet Printing

6.2.2.2.1 Rising Demand for Piezo Drop-On-Demand Inkjet Printing Globally Owing to Optimized Resource Utilization and Development of Robust Designs By It

6.2.2.3 Electrostatic Drop-On-Demand Inkjet Printing

6.2.2.3.1 Growing use of Electrostatic Drop-On-Demand Inkjet Printing for Selected Cost-Effective Applications

6.3 Screen Printing

6.3.1 Flatbed Screen Printing

6.3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Flatbed Screen Printing Technology for Volume-Based Production of Large-Scale Devices

6.3.2 Rotary Screen Printing

6.3.2.1 Rising Demand for Rotary Screen Printing Due to Its Durability

6.4 Flexographic Printing

6.4.1 Growing Adoption of Flexographic Printing Technology in Different Applications Owing to High-Speed Printing Carried Out By It

6.5 Gravure Printing

6.5.1 Increasing use of Gravure Printing for Development of High-Resolution Images

6.6 Others

6.6.1 3D Printing

6.6.2 Offset Printing

6.6.3 Reel-To-Reel Printing

6.6.4 Pneumatic Printing

6.6.5 Aerosol Jet Printing

6.6.6 Nanoimprinting



7 Printed Electronics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Displays

7.2.1 E-Paper Displays

7.2.1.1 Electrochromatic Displays

7.2.1.1.1 Consistent Performance and Flexibility Leading to Rise in Adoption of Electrochromic Displays Worldwide

7.2.1.2 Electrophoretic Displays

7.2.1.2.1 Rise in use of Electrophoretic Displays By E-Readers Contributing to Increase in Demand for These Displays

7.2.1.3 Other Displays

7.2.2 Electroluminescent (El) Displays

7.2.2.1 Oled Displays

7.2.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Thin and Highly Efficient Displays Driving Growth of Market for Oled Displays

7.2.2.2 Flexible Oled Displays

7.2.2.2.1 Prevailing Trend of Flexibility in Consumer Electronic Devices Projected to Drive the Market for Flexible Oled Displays

7.2.2.3 Lcd Displays

7.2.2.3.1 High Reliability and Long Lifecycle are Expected to Lead to the Adoption of Cost-Effective Lcd Displays in Consumer Electronics

7.3 RFID Tags

7.3.1 Cost Benefits Offered By Printed RFID Tags Over Silicon Chips Contributing to Their Adoption in Different Applications

7.4 Batteries

7.4.1 Requirement of Flexible and Lightweight Batteries to Drive Demand for Printed Batteries

7.5 Photovoltaics Cells

7.5.1 Printed PV Cells Used to Enhance Efficiency of Solar Conversion Devices

7.6 Sensors

7.6.1 Touch Sensors

7.6.2 Gas Sensors

7.6.3 Humidity Sensors

7.6.4 Pressure Sensors

7.6.5 Image Sensors

7.6.6 Temperature Sensors

7.6.7 Others

7.7 Lighting

7.7.1 Electroluminescent Lighting

7.7.1.1 Flexibility and Thin-Form Factor of Electroluminescent Lighting Leading to Rise in Its Demand Worldwide

7.7.2 Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Lighting

7.7.2.1 Rise in Demand for Flexible, Rollable, and Transparent Printed OLED Lighting in Automotive and Consumer Electronics Industries

7.8 Others



8 Printed Electronics Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive & Transportation

8.2.1 Automotive & Transportation End-Use Industry Projected to Account for the Largest Share of Market From 2019 to 2024

8.3 Healthcare

8.3.1 Increased Adoption of Patient Monitoring Solutions and Wearable Devices in Healthcare to Fuel Demand for Printed Electronics

8.4 Consumer Electronics

8.4.1 Rise in use of Printed Electronics Displays in Consumer Electronics to Contribute to Growth of Market

8.5 Aerospace & Defense

8.5.1 Aerospace & Defense End-Use Industry Segment of Market Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR From 2019 to 2024

8.6 Construction & Architecture

8.6.1 Rise in Demand for Smart Buildings Equipped With Printed Electronics to Lead to Growth of Market for Construction & Architecture

8.7 Retail & Packaging

8.7.1 Increased Demand for Thin and Rugged Printed Electronics Projected to Drive Growth of Printed Electronics for Retail & Packaging

8.8 Others



9 Printed Electronics Market, By Material

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Substrates

9.2.1 Organic Substrates

9.2.1.1 Molecules

9.2.1.2 Oligomers

9.2.1.3 Polymers

9.2.1.3.1 Polyimides

9.2.1.3.2 Polyethylene Naphthalate

9.2.1.3.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate

9.2.1.4 Paper

9.2.1.4.1 Polyacrylate

9.2.1.4.2 Polystyrene

9.2.1.4.3 Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP)

9.2.1.4.4 Polyvinyl Alcohol

9.2.2 Inorganic Substrates

9.2.2.1 Silicon

9.2.2.2 Glass

9.2.2.3 Metal Oxides

9.2.2.3.1 Silicon Dioxide

9.2.2.3.2 Aluminum Oxide

9.2.2.3.3 Titanium Oxide

9.3 Inks

9.3.1 Conductive Inks

9.3.1.1 Conductive Silver Inks

9.3.1.2 Conductive Copper Inks

9.3.1.3 Transparent Conductive Inks

9.3.1.4 Silver Copper Inks

9.3.1.5 Carbon Inks

9.3.2 Dielectric Inks

9.3.3 Others

9.3.3.1 Carbon Nanotubes (CNT)

9.3.3.2 Graphene Inks



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 APAC

10.3 Americas

10.4 Europe

10.5 RoW



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Product Launches and Developments

11.3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.4.1 Visionary Leaders

11.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.4.3 Innovators

11.4.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Samsung

12.1.2 LG

12.1.3 Palo Alto Research Center (PARC)

12.1.4 Agfa-Gevaert

12.1.5 Molex

12.1.6 Nissha USA

12.1.7 DuPont

12.1.8 BASF

12.1.9 NovaCentrix

12.1.10 E Ink Holdings

12.1.11 Ynvisible Interactive

12.2 Other Key Players

12.2.1 Optomec

12.2.2 Cambridge Display Technologies (CDT)

12.2.3 Enfucell

12.2.4 Thin Film Electronics

12.2.5 Applied Ink Solutions

12.2.6 BrighTVolt

12.2.7 T+Ink

12.2.8 Printed Electronics Limited

12.2.9 Intrinsiq Materials

12.2.10 Vorbeck Materials

12.3 Right-To-Win



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nb4yoo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900