NOIDA, India and JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EbixCash, a fully owned subsidiary of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries today announced an update on its EbixCash IPO plans in India.

EbixCash announced that it is continuing to make progress in terms of moving forward with its IPO plans. The Company declared today the appointment of two domestic legal counsel and one international legal counsel, to handle its IPO.

The Company also said that it will soon announce the appointment of a reputed international industry analyst firm towards analyzing the industry and EbixCash’s relative position in the markets with respect to the industry. All of this detailed analysis would form an integral part of the EbixCash Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) – the offer document to be filed by the company for its public IPO.

The Company declared that it is also evaluating a number of international investment bankers, with a view to appoint one or two international investment bankers, as the Company deems fit. The Company intends to formalize the appointment/s soon, with a view to finalize its investment banking roster.

On 4th September 2019, the Company announced the appointment of ICICI Securities as the Left Banker, besides being one of the Book Running Lead Managers for the IPO. The Company also announced the appointment of Axis Capital and Edelweiss Financial Services as Book Running Lead Managers on the same date.

About EbixCash and Ebix, Inc.

With a "Phygital” strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations (“ASEAN”) countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company’s EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, wealth management etc. in India and other markets. EbixCash’s Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India’s airport Foreign Exchange business with operations in 32 international airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, conducting over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year. EbixCash’s inward remittance business in India conducts approx. $6.5 billion gross annual remittance business, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients; processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebixcash.com



With 50+ offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix’s main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services, around the world. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebix.com

CONTACT:

Darren Joseph

IR@ebix.com or 678 281 2027