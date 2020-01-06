WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People Corporation (TSX Venture: PEO) (“People Corporation” or the “Company”) announces today that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended November 30th, 2019 on Monday, January 20th, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. ET.



People Corporation will host a conference call on Monday, January 20th, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results and provide investors with key business highlights. The call will be chaired by Laurie Goldberg, Executive Chairman & CEO and Dennis Stewner, CFO & COO.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: January 20th, 2020 | Time: 8:30am ET

Participant Dial-in: 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546

Replay Dial-in: 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541

(Available for 3 weeks – Expiring February 10th, 2020)

Conference ID: 50953054

Playback #: 953054

Listen to webcast: event.on24.com

About People Corporation

People Corporation ( https://www.peoplecorporation.com ) is a national provider of group benefits, group retirement and human resource services. The Company has offices across Canada, each led by a team of experts and backed by the resources of a national company that is traded on the TSX-V. The Company’s industry experts provide uniquely valuable insight while customizing an innovative suite of services to the specific needs of its clients. Whatever your sector, whatever your scale, putting People Corporation’s expertise and proven track record to work will make a difference to your people and your bottom line. Further information is available at www.peoplecorporation.com .

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Jonathan Ross, CFA

Investor Relations – People Corporation

(416) 283-0178

jon.ross@loderockadvisors.com

Dennis Stewner, CPA, CA

CFO and COO – People Corporation

(204) 940-3988

dennis.stewner@peoplecorporation.com

www.peoplecorporation.com