New ‘Blue by ADT’ Smart Home Security DIY Line Announced

ADT Command & Control Installed Security Expands Lineup

Safe by ADT Mobile Security Platform Begins Pilot Program with Lyft

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT (NYSE: ADT), a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers in the United States, will showcase new products and security services at the 2020 International CES designed to serve the lifestyles of more consumers, wherever they are, whether in their homes, apartments, cars, online or on the go. Innovations from ADT include a new DIY smart home security brand and products, new smart home integrations for the award-winning ADT Command and Control smart home security system, and mobile security solutions that integrate with popular application-based services, such as Lyft.

The ADT booth will be in the main hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (booth #12007) for the first time with an experiential smart tech safety showcase that demonstrates the breadth of offerings ADT delivers through its human protection platform. Guests will get a first-look at all the new ADT and Blue by ADT DIY products and services, speak with ADT safety and security professionals, and enjoy entertainment and custom dessert creations.

“At this year’s CES, we are proud to showcase ADT’s tech-forward and innovative products which, along with our strategic business partnerships, address the changing lifestyle needs of today’s consumer,” said Jim DeVries, President and CEO of ADT. “Everyone has the right to feel safe, and in our evolving world, everything ADT does is purposefully designed to protect and connect what matters most to our customers.”

Blue by ADT – A New DIY Smart Home Security Brand from ADT

ADT is retooling its DIY smart home security portfolio with the launch of a new brand, Blue by ADT, which will initially include three stand-alone smart cameras and a WiFi extender plus doorbell chime. Founded on the pioneering work of LifeShield, acquired by ADT in 2019, Blue by ADT provides lifestyle-driven security solutions for customers who prefer the flexibility of highly portable equipment and no-contract, month-to-month professional monitoring options. The LifeShield brand has become Blue by ADT, and LifeShield systems will continue to be supported by the Blue by ADT team and are interoperable with Blue by ADT cameras. Blue by ADT works with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and IFTTT so customers have more options to integrate their smart home devices for a seamless, fully integrated DIY smart home and smart security solution.

Three Blue by ADT smart cameras and a WiFi Extender + Chime will be available for pre-order on Jan. 6 and will begin shipping before the end of January. Additional Blue by ADT security system components, including a base, keypad and sensors will launch in Spring 2020. All three Blue by ADT smart cameras are priced at $199.99 each, and the Blue by ADT WiFi Extender + Chime is priced at $49.99. Blue by ADT customers will have phone access to live support professionals to guide them through the simple setup process if needed.

Safe by ADT – ADT Professional Monitoring for App-Based Service Providers

Safe by ADT is a new, data-driven mobile safety solution providing partners with a platform to extend the safety and security of ADT’s professional monitoring services within their own mobile app experience. A first-look at a new pilot program rolling out to 10 U.S. cities in January with rideshare company Lyft will be on display in the ADT booth.

The ADT-powered safety feature within the Lyft app discreetly connects Lyft users who feel unsafe - by voice or SMS chat - with a security professional at one of ADT’s owned and operated monitoring centers. After contacting the user, or if there is no response, the ADT security professional will alert authorities as needed so they can arrive at the user's location, equipped with detailed incident information.

ADT Command and Control – New Features, Security Beyond the Home

ADT is introducing new products and enhancements to its award-winning ADT Command and Control professionally installed security and smart home system at CES 2020 to give customers more ways to integrate smart home security functionality into their homes and beyond.

New for ADT Command and Control in 2020

Connected Car Integration: In January, ADT will offer a new DIY installable device that integrates with ADT Control, allowing customers to track their vehicles. In addition, customers can create home automations that respond to GPS positioning of their vehicle so their smart home can prepare for their arrival or departure based on their location. E.g. turn on or off lights, open the garage door, unlock locks, adjust the temperature.

Streaming Video Recorder: In Spring 2020, ADT will introduce a new 720p streaming video recorder to keep customers’ security video footage accessible and private in their home. It allows for continuous recording of up to eight devices with up to 1TB of storage.

Pro Series Cameras: Launching in March 2020, ADT will roll out new Pro Series indoor, outdoor and mini dome cameras with 1080p HD video capabilities.

Enhanced Analytics: In the first half of 2020, ADT Command and Control will incorporate new, enhanced analytics to improve video detection and filtering of subjects. In addition to noting the difference between people, vehicles, and pets, the system can also detect if a visitor is loitering too long.

