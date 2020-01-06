- Gregg Alton, the former interim CEO of Gilead Sciences, a company he served in many key roles during his more than 20 year tenure, and;



- Carol Brosgart, MD, Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), former senior advisor on hepatitis for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Pharmaceutical and Biotech Executive and Board Member

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Gilead, Mr. Alton has been Chief Patient Officer and Executive Vice President of International Operations and Corporate Affairs, Executive Vice President of Corporate and Medical Affairs, Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel. Through these and other positions, he was deeply engaged in growing Gilead from a small biotech to one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. He was also instrumental in expanding access to life saving products throughout the world.



Dr. Brosgart brings a deep scientific and biotechnology expertise in hepatitis, HIV, and other areas central to Enochian’s pipeline. Enochian recently announced it entered into an Agreement in Principle to acquire an exclusive license for a novel approach to potentially treat Hepatitis B infection. Her academic experience includes her current position as a Clinical Professor at UCSF and past Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Children’s Hospital and Research Center, Oakland, California. Combined with her past role as Chief Medical Officer of Alios BioPharma and several roles at Gilead Biosciences, most recently as Vice President of Medical Affairs and Global Medical Director of Hepatitis, Dr. Borsgart has overseen numerous clinical trials. She has been a member of several biotech Boards and Scientific Advisory Boards.



Luc Dubruyne, former President Global Vaccines GlaxoSmithKline, announced his retirement from the board due to his recent acceptance of a role in his home country of Belgium that created a conflict of interest. Mr. Dubruyne said, “I joined Enochian because of the innovative science and focus on translating that science into life-saving products. During my time, strong management and governance structures have been established. Unfortunately, a new commitment does not allow me to remain on the Board, but I look forward to following Enochian’s progress.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the success or efficacy of our pipeline. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” plans,” “expects,” “aims,” “intends” or similar expressions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various uncertainties, including as set forth in Enochian’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Enochian undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact: