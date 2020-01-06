New York, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Green Gasoline market was valued at USD 253.2 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.1 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7 percent. Green gasoline, also known as bio-gasoline or renewable gasoline, is a biomass-derived fuel through a variety of biological, thermal, and chemical processes, which is suitable for use in industrial and automotive applications such as in spark-ignition engines. The fuel meets the ASTM D4814 specification in the U.S. and EN 228 in Europe. Green gasoline fuel is used in vehicles that are aimed to run on this fuel without requiring engine modifications and can use the existing petroleum fuel pipeline structures and retail distribution systems.
Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2324
Greenhouse gases (GHGs) are being released in greater extents into the atmosphere due to human activities, particularly due to the use of non-renewable fossil fuels and in view of this trend regarding emissions, their atmospheric concentrations are likely to increase at an alarming rate over the coming years. The major issue is with fossil fuels derived gasoline and diesel used in automotive and transportation applications, which tend to be ozone-harming. Green gasoline is a combination of chemical composites that is closely identical to standard gasoline, but it is derived from plants and not petroleum. Researchers across the world are working on various approaches to the production of green gasoline. The tools used for production range from microbes to catalysts, with each approach having its own advantages and disadvantages. Engineers and scientists using catalysts have achieved a number of recent breakthroughs, including conversion of wood chips into high-octane fuel components and the conversion of sugar, potentially derived from plants, into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel materials and precursors for pharmaceuticals and plastics. These favorable properties are expected to propel the demand for Green Gasoline in the application as an alternative to traditional non-renewable fuels in the forecast period.
In recent times, significant growth in the demand for Green Gasoline has been observed. The key factors driving the market growth are increasing favorable government initiatives for research and development activities in the field of biofuels as an alternative to the currently used fossil fuels. Moreover, at present, the dependability on Electric Vehicles (EV) is on the lower side and still at a nascent stage, which is shifting the focus towards increasing the production of renewable fuels including green gasoline in the market. However, the high cost of capital investment in the production facilities required for green gasoline and the restricted utilization of production capacity by key players, are the major hindrance for market growth during 2019-2026.
Further key findings from the report suggest
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/green-gasoline-market
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Green Gasolines market on the basis of feedstock, production process, end-use, and region:
Feedstock (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Gallons, 2016–2026)
Production Process (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Gallons, 2016–2026)
End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Gallons, 2016–2026)
Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2324
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Browse more similar reports on Materials and Chemicals category by Reports And Data
Splice Tape Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/splice-tape-market
Sizing Agents Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sizing-agents-market
Magnesium Alloys Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/magnesium-alloys-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: