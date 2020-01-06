Dublin, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2019-2023 - Europe's Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Companies - Airbus, BAE Systems, Rolls Royce, Safran, Leonardo" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework & Strategy Focus Analysis on the Europe's Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Companies.
The report analyzes the overall, Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and provides insights into the Key Strategies & Plans being developed by the leading European Industry OEMs for the near to medium term horizon as the industry braces up for a significant growth phase ahead.
Report Excerpts
- Defense Spending on the Upswing across most parts of the World translating into the onset of a favorable cycle for the Global Aerospace & Defense Industry
- The European defense industrial base has been on a renaissance over the recent years driven by the radical transformation of geopolitical dynamics and equations with the dismantling of traditional rule based world order and the transition away from the typical unipolar world
- European Aerospace & Defense has witnessed the trend towards pursuit of joint defense equipment development programs worth multi-billion dollars led by technological developments by the industry which are promising next generation capabilities at affordable costs
- The modernization & upgrade of existing defense equipment and their replacement with current, off the shelf solutions continues unabated across Europe & most parts of the world and is providing significant growth avenues for the European industry OEMs that traditionally rely significantly on international exports
- The European defense industrial base, thus, is readily gearing up with a spurt in activity after a long phase of being dormant and is looking forward to a long & much anticipated activity boom with most OEMs reinvigorating & readying up their industrial bases for the action
- Investing rapidly towards development of next generation technologies & systems will be crucial for the industry OEMs from a long-term perspective
Relevance & Usefulness: The report will be useful for:
- Strategic Planning, Assessment & Decision-Making Processes
- Competitor Analysis & Comparative Analysis of covered Industry OEMs
- Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues
- Analysis of Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans for all OEMs
- Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment
- For Whom: Key Decision-Makers across Industry Value Chain
Key Topics Covered
Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Top 5 European Aerospace & Defense Companies
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Employees
- Revenues
- Market Capitalization
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot - For each Industry Player
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
- Order Intake Trend
- Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend
Section 3: SWOT Analysis - For each of the 5 Key Industry Players
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to be worked on
- Opportunities to be capitalized upon
- Threats to be negated & mitigated
Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths
Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses
Section 6: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the Top 5 European A&D Players
Section 7: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans
- Analysis Coverage:
- Business and Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market, Segment, Domain & Program-Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section 8: Global Aerospace & Defense Industry - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 9: Key Trends
- Industry Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 11: Strategic Market Outlook - Aerospace & Defense
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense
- Global Defense Spending Trends
- Top 5 Defense Spending Nations & Defense Budgetary Trend
- Key Growth & Technology Investment Priority Areas
- Key Upcoming Defense Programs
- Emerging Technologies
- Market Outlook & Growth Projections
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i249ou
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900