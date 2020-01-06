CHICAGO, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN), a global leader in software for trusted identities, e-signatures and secure transactions, today announced that Scott Clements, CEO, and Joe Maxa, Director of Investor Relations, will participate in the 22nd annual Needham Growth Conference, taking place January 14-15 in New York City.



OneSpan is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 15 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Management will also be available for one on one meetings. A link for the live webcast, as well as a replay of the archived webcast, can be found on the investor relations section of OneSpan’s website at investors.onespan.com .

About OneSpan

OneSpan enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. We do this by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use, and the transactions that shape their lives. We believe that this is the foundation of enhanced business enablement and growth. More than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks, rely on OneSpan solutions to protect their most important relationships and business processes. From digital onboarding to fraud mitigation to workflow management, OneSpan’s unified platform reduces costs, accelerates customer acquisition, and increases customer satisfaction. Learn more about OneSpan at OneSpan.com and on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Investor contact:

Joe Maxa

Director of Investor Relations

M: +1-612-247-8592

O: +1-312-766-4009

joe.maxa@onespan.com

