EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) , a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), announced that Norm Fitzgerald has been promoted to chief sales officer. He joined National MI in 2014 as senior vice president of national field sales.



In his new role, Fitzgerald oversees National MI’s entire sales organization, including national and field sales, marketing and business development strategy.

“Norm Fitzgerald has a proven ability to successfully lead and motivate a nationwide sales team, and I am excited to have him take on this expanded role for National MI,” said CEO Claudia Merkle. “Norm’s experience in the mortgage industry and his leadership skills make him well-suited to serve as National MI’s chief sales officer,”

Fitzgerald has over 28 years of experience in sales and operations within the mortgage and banking industry. Prior to joining National MI, he held the position of senior vice president at Mr. Cooper (formerly Nationstar Mortgage), where he built and launched a top correspondent lending channel. His prior experience includes serving as president of Correspondent Lending at PHH, as well as leadership positions with CitiMortgage, PMI Mortgage Insurance Co., and Citizens Bank. Fitzgerald earned a B.A. from the University of Massachusetts in Boston.

“I am excited to take on this new role at National MI, which is known for providing industry-leading private MI solutions to mortgage lenders,” Fitzgerald said. “I look forward to working with and guiding our talented sales team across the country.”

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com .

