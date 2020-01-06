WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets, will be presenting at the 22 nd Annual Needham Growth Conference , which is being held on January 14-15, 2020 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



PowerFleet management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 14 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here .

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Needham representative or PowerFleet’s IR team at PWFL@gatewayir.com .

