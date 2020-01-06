Ooma, a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced phone and home security innovations that bring peace of mind to consumers, on display at CES 2020 from Jan. 7 to 10 in Las Vegas, including the new Ooma Smart Security Keypad. The keypad allows anyone – family members as well as visitors such as housecleaners or repair people – to arm and disarm the Ooma Smart Security system by entering a unique short numeric code. These unique codes then provide notifications on exactly who is coming and going from the home.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooma, Inc ., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced phone and home security innovations that bring peace of mind to consumers, on display at CES 2020 from Jan. 7 to 10 in Las Vegas.

This year, Ooma rounds out its popular home security system with the Ooma Smart Security Keypad and Ooma Professional Monitoring.

Ooma is also showing its next generation of always-on home phone – the Ooma Telo 4G, now available for purchase. Ooma Telo 4G connects to the internet through a 4G LTE adapter and includes a backup battery, providing service – including 911 access – when you need it most, during internet and power outages.

Ooma Smart Security ( https://www.ooma.com/home-security/ ) is an affordable do-it-yourself system offering a wide range of sensors for detecting motion, the opening of doors and windows, water leaks, and the opening of garage doors. Optional premium features include multi-user geofencing to automatically control the system as family members arrive and leave the home, and remote calling to local 911 operators through the Ooma Smart Security mobile app.

The Ooma Smart Security Keypad ( https://www.ooma.com/home-security/keypad/ ), priced at $59.99 or CDN$74.99, allows anyone – family members as well as visitors such as housecleaners or repair people – to arm and disarm the Ooma Smart Security system by entering a unique short numeric code. These unique codes then provide notifications on exactly who is coming and going from the home. The battery-operated keypad can be moved around the home as needed or can be fixed in place with the included mounting kit. There’s also a panic button on the keypad that sends an alert to all app users and can be set to send an alert to the optional professional monitoring service as well as triggering the optional Ooma Smart Security Siren.

Ooma Professional Monitoring* ( https://www.ooma.com/home-security/professional-monitoring/ ), priced at $14.99 per month or CDN$19.99 per month, provides additional peace of mind by having trained professionals ready to take action in situations where family members don’t see security alerts on their smart phones or have an emergency at home where they can’t call 911 themselves. Whenever there is an event – such as a motion sensor or door/window sensor that detects activity – a trained specialist will call the Ooma Smart Security customer. If the customer doesn’t answer, the specialists – who are on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week – will make a call to emergency services.

Ooma Telo 4G ( https://www.ooma.com/home-phone-service/residential-voip-phone-with-4g-internet-service/ ), priced at $129.99, delivers all the benefits of internet-based home phone service – affordability and advanced features – while eliminating the downsides of worrying about power failures or losing 911 access. The bundle provides a base station, wireless adapter and 10-hour backup battery. The system connects to the internet through the nationwide Sprint 4G LTE network. Features included at the base subscription price of $11.99 a month, plus taxes and fees, are unlimited nationwide calling, voicemail, call waiting, caller ID , E911 service and 1 GB of internet data for non-Ooma services. The optional Ooma Premier service plan at an additional $9.99 per month offers advanced features including multi-level robocall blocking, voicemail-to-email forwarding, a second phone number and a mobile app for calling on the go.

A home phone such as Ooma Telo 4G that works during outages can be vital during a crisis. In a recent Ooma-sponsored survey of 1,000 adults in the United States, nearly half of respondents said they had made a 911 call. Of those, 22 percent said they called 911 during a weather emergency, and 18 percent said they called 911 to report a fire – making an always-on home phone a crucial part of any disaster preparedness kit.

“Ooma is dedicated to bringing peace of mind to families when it comes to staying connected with their homes and having a reliable way to reach first responders during emergencies,” said Thad White, vice president of residential product development at Ooma. “We aim for Ooma Telo 4G, along with the Ooma Keypad and Ooma Professional Monitoring for Ooma Smart Security, to give our customers more choices and more control in protecting their homes.”

CES 2020 visitors can learn more at Ooma’s booth in the Sands Expo Center (SUL-19).

* Ooma Professional Monitoring is available in 42 U.S. states and all Canadian provinces except Quebec. The service is currently not available in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Maryland, Montana, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia.

