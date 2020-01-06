LAS VEGAS, and SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES - Synaptics® Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA), the leading developer of human interface solutions, today announced it will showcase its diverse portfolio of technology at CES 2020 where visitors will experience intelligent innovations spanning edge computing, AI, automotive, smartphones, audio headsets and hearables, AR/VR headsets, broad PC solutions, media streamers, voice assistant devices, smart displays and smart cameras.



Synaptics is driving a new generation of high-performance smartphone touchscreens by leveraging its widely-adopted touch controller and display driver technologies. At CES, we will showcase our latest on-cell premium features including active pen support, face detect, and support for high report rates of 90Hz and 120Hz displays in preparation for ongoing growth in OLED displays and a global 5G rollout.

Synaptics will showcase its new VideoSmart™ VS680 solution, an industry-first edge computing SoC that combines a CPU, NPU, and GPU. This new multimodal platform with integrated neural network accelerator is purpose built with perceptive intelligence for applications including smart displays, smart cameras, set-top-boxes and media streamers.

At CES, we are also launching a new TD7850 Automotive TDDI solution for touchscreens up to 15 inches. Pioneered by Synaptics, our automotive TDDI solutions integrate sophisticated touch and display technologies into a single chip, while enabling superior optical performance over conventional touchscreens. Demonstrations will also include multiple display color matching, and a display featuring an integrated capacitive-based physical knob on the panel. We will also showcase our automotive-specific fingerprint technology.

Showcasing leadership in personal headset audio technology, Synaptics will demonstrate its upcoming True Wireless Stereo (TWS) AudioSmart™ platform featuring immersive high-resolution sound, integrated AI, voice, active noise cancellation (ANC) and much more. High-performance USB-C wired solutions will also be on display.

In the AR/VR space, Synaptics will demonstrate a complete end-to-end GPU to display pixel VR experience. This will include an LG V50S smartphone (powered by our OLED touch & display ICs), tethered via USB-C to a Pico REAL Plus VR headset (enabled by our video interface bridge & 4K display ICs).

For PC solutions, Synaptics will demonstrate its latest SecurePad™ (TouchPad™ with an integrated Natural ID™ fingerprint sensor), fingerprint sensors integrated with keyboards and power buttons, and a variety of TouchPads used on Dell, HP, Lenovo and other customer notebooks. The company will also demonstrate its ConnectSmart™ video interface solutions including a portable PC docking station driving an 8K television among other accessories.

