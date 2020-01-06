LAS VEGAS, and SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES 2020 - Synaptics® Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA), the leading developer of human interface solutions, today announced a new Smart Edge AI™ platform, the VideoSmart™ VS600 family of high-performance multimedia System on a Chip (SoC) solutions that combines a CPU, NPU, and GPU into a single software-enriched SoC. The VS600 family is designed specifically with human perceptive intelligence for a new generation of smart displays, smart cameras, video soundbars, set-top-boxes, voice-enabled devices and emerging computer vision IoT products.



The VideoSmart VS600 family leverages SyNAP™ (Synaptics Neural Network Acceleration and Processing) technology that was initially launched on the AudioSmart™ AS371 SoC. SyNAP is a full-stack solution and framework that enables efficient “on device” execution of deep-learning models for advanced features such as user identification and behavioral prediction through video, vision and voice which allows smart devices to perform ambient computing for intuitive interaction with users. With all inferencing performed on the device, this ensures a much higher level of privacy, security, and real-time interaction for end-users.

To enable edge computing AI applications, the VS600 SoCs integrate a high-performance neural network processing unit (NPU) that supports trillions of operations per second. An integrated MIPI-CSI camera serial interface along with an advanced Image Signal Processing engine provides the camera input for edge-based computer vision inferencing, minimizing the need for external components. Synaptics’ far-field voice and customizable wake word technology provides edge-based voice processing. The VS600 family integrates a high-performance quad-CPU subsystem, Synaptics’ sixth generation GPU, and its SyKURE™ security framework with support for all major Conditional Access Systems (CAS).

Blake Kozak, Sr. Principal Analyst, Smart Home and Security Technology at IHS Markit said: “Due to the proliferation of smart home devices, consumers are more vulnerable than ever to cyber threats. Combined with the ongoing transfer of personal data associated with cloud processes, and the actual personal benefits of using smart devices, consumers are struggling to be inspired by promises of manufactures and service providers. This has led to the increased need for edge-based processing of smart home systems.”

Kozak added, “Home security cameras and smart speakers that historically relied on the cloud will soon have significant functionality done right at the edge, bringing more security and peace of mind to consumers. Although some cloud interfaces will be needed for home automation features, especially connections with external sources such as asking for a weather forecast, it is expected that advanced processes will move from a cloud infrastructure to being done locally in the home where device-to-device communication, computer vision, and machine learning will improve the user experience. This will be apparent at CES 2020 and for the remainder of year.”

“Synaptics’ VS600 family represents a new era for consumer technology as we can now deploy low cost SoCs with powerful neural network compute accelerators and video with voice functionality into smart displays, security cameras, as well as service operator and retail streaming devices,” said Saleel Awsare, SVP & GM, IoT Division at Synaptics. “This leap forward is driving our vision of ambient computing and will make the human-machine interaction more seamless, useful and private.”

