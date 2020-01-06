More than three in five (63%) parents believe homework is a constant source of stress and frustration in the household



Nearly nine out of 10 (88%) parents believe their child has a tendency to be easily distracted while doing homework

The top two reasons parents cite for their child’s homework struggles are inability to focus (52%) and too many distractions (43%)

AMBLER, Pa., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Narbis , a technology company dedicated to developing wellness products that encourage practicing focus and concentration, today announced the results of a proprietary survey which was designed to highlight the ongoing struggles between parents and children as it relates to school work and attention.

The third party-administered survey polled 782 parents across the US over two days in September 2019. All respondents are ages 18 or older. To view the full survey results, please click here .

Notable survey results include:

More than one in three parents (34%) believe their child has a constant tendency to be easily distracted while doing homework and more than half (54%) believe their child sometimes has a tendency to be easily distracted. Overall, nearly nine out of 10 (88%) parents believe their child has a tendency to be easily distracted while doing homework.

while doing homework. More than two in five parents (42%) report their child spends an extra 30-60 minutes to complete homework on a typical night because of distractions and/or lack of focus.

to complete homework on a typical night because of distractions and/or lack of focus. More than three in five parents (65%) report the stress of homework has negatively affected the family dynamic.

Nearly two in five parents (39%) report their child’s inability to focus and complete school or homework has strained the relationship between the child and one or both parents.

Almost half of parents (49%) are concerned that their child’s attention and focus issues are hindering academic success.

Yet, three out of five (60%) have not considered speaking with a professional (medical or educational) to address their child’s attention issues.

The survey results show that the majority of parents are concerned about their children’s distractibility while completing homework and believe it has a negative impact on family dynamics. However, despite worries over their children’s lack of attention, most parents report that they have not sought professional help to address the issue, a trend that may be caused by fear of the outcome or uncertainty about where to seek help.

“This survey confirms what so many parents know from experience: school and homework coupled with increasing rates of distraction among US children creates significant stress in the household,” said Devon Greco, CEO of Narbis. “We at Narbis understand that during times of stress, knowing where and how to seek help can seem out of reach. Fortunately, there is a wide array of tools and expertise available to help bring back children’s attention.”

While more than three quarters (77%) of the parents surveyed report that their child has not been professionally diagnosed with an attention deficit disorder (ADD/ADHD), children who have shown a tendency towards getting distracted while doing homework can still benefit from products and exercises intended to address focus and attention issues.

“We hope this study helps parents of children who are struggling with attention to know that they are not alone,” said Greco. “The answer could be as simple as implementing an at-home neurofeedback program to help practice concentration; possibly a diet and exercise program; or limiting screen time; maybe behavior therapy; perhaps supplements or medication; or in some cases a program that incorporates all of these solutions. Regardless, we hope that parents can educate themselves to make informed decisions to help their children reach their full potential.”

About Narbis

Leveraging the Narbis team’s previous success with an official NASA spin-off company developing products to help people practice staying focused, Narbis was founded in 2013 to continue developing ways to encourage people to practice their attention performance. Narbis has developed a convenient, at-home, easy-to-use training device designed to help individuals work on focus and concentration habits in daily activities.

The parent company, Domenic Greco Ventures, Corp., was named after Narbis founder Devon Greco’s father, Dr. Domenic Greco, a leading clinical psychologist. Sadly, Dr. Greco was diagnosed with ALS in 2009. Alongside his youngest son, Devon, he continued to work throughout his illness on innovation in the area of easy to use neurofeedback systems for individuals. Narbis was conceived by Devon before Dr. Greco’s premature death in 2013. He continues to be an inspiration to the work and innovation behind Narbis.

Media Contact:

Samantha Breccia

FischTank Marketing & PR

samantha@fischtankpr.com