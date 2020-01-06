

Company Announcement no. 47 – 2019

Copenhagen, January 6th, 2020





Result on Warrants issued to Employees, Executives and Members of the Board





In company announcement no. 41 - 2019, it was announced that all members of the board of directors and the management of GreenMobility A/S (“GreenMobility"), CVR no. 35521585, and all employees who are in continued employment and have been employed by the company for at least 6 months, will be offered warrants as part of a warrant allocation programme in December 2019.

The subscription period expired on December 19, 2019.

It is hereby declared that the warrants offered have been fully subscribed for and 35,400 warrants have been issued, entitling subscription for nominal DKK 14,160 shares in the company.

GreenMobility's updated Articles of Association are attached to this company announcement.

For further information on the warrants granted, please refer to the company's announcement No. 41 - 2019.





Best regards

GreenMobility A/S









Yderligere oplysninger:

Anders Wall, VP Investor Relations GreenMobility, phone: +45 2540 3020, mail: aw@greenmobility.com

GreenMobility A/S, Landgreven 3, 1301 København K, CVR: 35521585, www.greenmobility.com

Certified Advisor

NORDEN CEF ApS

John Norden

Kongevejen 365, DK-2840 Holte

+45 2072 0200

jn@nordencef.dk









GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per-minute. Today, GreenMobility operates 400 cars in Copenhagen; and 250 cars in Oslo, together with cooperative partner VY and 100 cars in Aarhus together with our partner NRGi. More than 75,000 people have signed up with GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for car sharing in large cities, that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is listed on the Nasdaq First North in Copenhagen.

Attachments