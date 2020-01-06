SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCQB: FKWL), a market leader in mobile broadband communications, smart tracking and IoT solutions, is proud to announce the partnership and joint venture with Partron Co. Ltd on worldwide 5G opportunities. In the partnership, Franklin Wireless will bring global sales and marketing in addition to research and development expertise within LTE, IoT and 5G technology. Partron will bring extensive experience in design, development and manufacturing in 5G technology including antenna and thermal solutions to the partnership.



“Our partnership with Partron in design, development and manufacturing will create industry-leading 5G products and solutions for global wireless operator customers. Partron’s advanced mmWave, Sub-6 antenna technology will bring the highest performing and most reliable 5G solutions to the marketplace. Franklin Wireless is pleased to collaborate with Partron to deliver the latest and most innovative 5G products to our operator customers,” stated OC Kim, president of Franklin Wireless.

Since 2003 Partron has been engineering and manufacturing mobile components including antennas, camera modules and sensors for OEMs world-wide and expand to the 5G device and component business in 2019.

“The collaboration of Partron’s technology and Franklin’s sales/marketing expertise will bring a leading position to the 5G industry. The partnership will bring reliable 5G products to the existing customer base and expand to new global 5G operator customers,” stated Aiden Kim, executive director of Partron Co. Ltd.

The venture has selected Qualcomm and the X55 solution as the platform for the 1st 5G products of the partnership and its products will be available in the 2nd quarter of 2020.

About Franklin

Franklin Wireless Corp. ( FKWL ) is a leader in innovative hardware and software products that support smart tracking and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as intelligent wireless broadband solutions including mobile hotspots, routers and modems. For more information, please visit www.franklinwireless.com.

About Partron

Partron is a world-class leader in electronic component manufacturing used in mobile phones and telecommunications devices. Partron supplies camera modules, antennas, sensors and oscillators to the OEMs and also engineers, develops, and manufactures 5G millimeter wave and Sub6 antennas too. Partron employs over 6,000 people and operates in three countries, Korea, China and Vietnam, with more than 1 billion US dollars in revenue. For more information please visit www.partron.co.kr.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

