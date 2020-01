NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced total monthly trading volume for December 2019 of $466.9 billion, consisting of $80.2 billion in U.S. high-grade volume, $70.6 billion in other credit volume, and $316.2 billion in rates volume.



The Company also reported preliminary variable transaction fees per million (“FPM”) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $82, consisting of $170 for U.S. high-grade, $191 for other credit, and $4.50 for rates. The FPM for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 are preliminary and may be revised in subsequent updates and public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any fee information in future press releases.

Reported MarketAxess volume in all product categories includes only fully electronic trading volume. MarketAxess trading volumes, TRACE reported volumes and Trax® processed volumes are available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume.cfm

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A record $2.1 trillion of U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds and other fixed income securities traded through MarketAxess’ patented trading technology in 2019. The global community of over 1,700 firms trading on MarketAxess today include the world’s leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading™ marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess enables automated trading solutions and, through its Trax® division, provides a range of pre- and post-trade services and products.

MarketAxess is headquartered in New York and has offices in London, Amsterdam, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, São Paulo, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.marketaxess.com.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Monthly Volume Statistics

Average Daily Volume Total Trading Volume Dec-19 Dec-18 % Change Dec-19 Dec-18 % Change ($ in millions) U.S High Grade 1 Fixed Rate $ 3,578 $ 3,634 -1.5 % $ 75,129 $ 69,040 8.8 % Floating Rate 240 283 -15.2 % 5,036 5,370 -6.2 % Total U.S. High Grade 3,818 3,917 -2.5 % 80,165 74,410 7.7 % Other Credit 1 U.S. High Yield 858 797 7.7 % 18,027 15,139 19.1 % Emerging Markets 1,634 1,321 23.7 % 34,310 25,108 36.6 % Eurobonds 865 596 45.1 % 17,296 11,329 52.7 % Other Credit Products 44 44 0.0 % 922 834 10.6 % Total Other Credit 3,401 2,758 23.3 % 70,555 52,410 34.6 % Rates U.S. Government Bonds 2 14,884 - n/a 312,572 - n/a Agencies and Other Government Bonds 1 173 231 -25.1 % 3,616 4,389 -17.6 % Total Rates 15,057 231 6418.2 % 316,188 4,389 7104.1 % Total Volume $ 22,276 $ 6,906 222.6 % $ 466,908 $ 131,209 255.9 % Number of U.S. Trading Days 3 21 19 Number of U.K. Trading Days 4 20 19 NOTES: 1 Consistent with FINRA TRACE reporting standards, both sides of trades are included in the Company's reported volumes when the Company executes trades on a matched principal basis between two counterparties. 2 U.S. Government Bonds represent U.S. Treasury volume traded through LiquidityEdge LLC, which was acquired by the Company on November 1, 2019. Consistent with industry standards, U.S. Government Bond trades are single-counted. 3 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar. 4 The number of U.K. trading days is based on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.







MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Quarterly Volume Statistics