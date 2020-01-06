THE 622GW DELIVERS THE BEST POSSIBLE PERFORMANCE AND IMAGE QUALITY WHEN IT MATTERS MOST

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneering Dash Cam manufacturer Nextbase continues to push the limits of innovation and image quality, unveiling its latest feature-packed 622GW 4K Dash Cam at CES 2020 . With a number of recent “Best of” awards from Wirecutter , Mashable , PC World , Which?, Forbes , TechRadar and more, Nextbase looks to further revolutionize the market with the launch of the 622GW 4K model in Spring 2020, adding to the list of first-ever features in the market leading range (Emergency SOS, Alexa Built-In) with 4K HD recording, Enhanced Night Vision, Extreme Weather Mode, Digital Image Stabilization, what3words, ultra-fast 5GHz Wi-Fi, and more.

Nextbase has built on the success of its potentially lifesaving feature, Emergency SOS (available in models 322GW and up), with the integration of what3words into the 622GW model. This geocode system that pinpoints accurate location based on a worldwide resolution of three metres can provide emergency services with a precise location even when offline and is a world first for Dash Cams. Users are able to relay their location to Emergency Services even if they have no data reception or are lost in an unknown area, a critical failsafe option.

As the first Dash Cam brand to bring 4K HD to the market with its earlier 612GW model, Nextbase was eager to develop an all new 4K recording Dash Cam for the Series 2 range. With crystal-clear 4K HD filming, the 622GW records 4K quality at 30fps, it can also playback in Super Slow motion up to 120fps to capture the finer details like license plate numbers that matter most to drivers at high speed.

With Digital Image Stabilization, vibrations from the vehicle and bumpy roads are dramatically reduced. This is a Dash Cam first providing drivers a super smooth image to ensure all critical details are visible. Additionally, for drivers who experience hazardous weather conditions like fog, Extreme Weather Mode uses its inbuilt algorithms to provide the clearest image possible to drivers involved in an incident during misty conditions.

An even more impressive functionality to the 622GW when attached to a Nextbase Rear Camera Module is its capability to continue recording in full HD quality of 1080p at 30fps while still recording the road ahead at 4K, thanks to the latest Ambarella H22 Quad core chipset, tuned specifically by Nextbase, covering the driver’s car from multiple angles at the highest level of filming quality possible.

The 622GW also introduces ultra-fast 5GHz Wi-Fi, offering Dual 2.4GHz + 5GHz Wi-Fi for the fastest transfer speeds possible. This allows drivers to download footage from the 622GW onto their phones more than six times quicker than before to prove non-fault after an accident, and deliver the best possible image quality at all times.

Another first in image quality advancements from Nextbase is the Enhanced Night Vision, offering improvements in both the sensor of the 622GW as well as software developments to ensure it records all critical details, even on the darkest of roads. With larger pixels to receive more light, plus the camera’s ability to automatically detect light levels and enhance an image as it is being recorded, Nextbase has responded to the growing dangers of night-time driving to ensure motorists are protected at any time of day.

As with all Nextbase Series 2 Dash Cams the 622GW includes Intelligent parking mode to protect your car in the parking lot. Using its finely tuned G-Force detection system developed in the UK, the 622GW will automatically start recording if someone bumps your vehicle to make sure their details are captured, without the need for power from your car.

Richard Browning, Director of Nextbase, said: “After the success of launching the Series 2 range at CES 2019, it was an easy decision to return to CES for the unveil of the 622GW. This is a truly groundbreaking product with major innovations for the Dash Cam sector. As the first ever Dash Cam brand to offer 4K HD recording alongside, Emergency SOS, Amazon Alexa, Image Stabilization and Intelligent Parking Mode in the 622GW, we’ve raised the bar for advancements in Dash Cam technology. We continue to focus on what matters most to drivers - quality of video footage recording and safety and security on the road - while a range of new features added to the 622GW are a reflection of our commitment to push the boundaries of what is possible in Dash Cam technology. I believe that it is little touches like this that sets our research and development team apart and this is one of the reasons that we’re the world’s favorite Dash Cam provider.”

Full features to note in the first-class 622GW 4K Dash Cam from Nextbase include:

Upgraded Built-in Bluetooth 5.0 for automatic file downloads

for automatic file downloads Exclusive new Click&Go PRO powered car mount

powered car mount Brushed Aluminum Housing

Higher accuracy 10x GPS module

module Emergency SOS

what3words

3” HD IPS touch screen

Alexa Built-In with first-ever Alexa Skills exclusive to compatible Nextbase Dash Cams

with first-ever Alexa Skills exclusive to compatible Nextbase Dash Cams Ambarella H22 quad core processor - capable of 4K and Full HD simultaneously, 1440p @60fps or 1080p at 120fps

quad core processor - capable of 4K and Full HD simultaneously, 1440p @60fps or 1080p at 120fps 8Gb Memory allowing motorists to record earlier, buffering video internally prior to locking the file

Intelligent Parking Mode with G-Force Sensor to detect activity around the vehicle and protect drivers when leaving the car unattended by automatically recording once impact is detected

with G-Force Sensor to detect activity around the vehicle and protect drivers when leaving the car unattended by automatically recording once impact is detected Compatibility with Nextbase Cabin View, Rear View, Rear Window Module Cameras

Super Slow-Motion filming 1080p at 120fps ideal in helping identify what happens in an incident and capture vital details

filming 1080p at 120fps ideal in helping identify what happens in an incident and capture vital details Stereo Audio Recording splitting audio into two channels to best identify which direction the audio came from in an accident

splitting audio into two channels to best identify which direction the audio came from in an accident Polarizing Filter to counteract glare to capture the very best video quality, reflection free

Nextbase is unveiling the never-before-seen 622GW 4K HD Dash Cam model exclusively at CES 2020, in the LVCC North Hall, Booth #3316, from Tuesday, January 7th 2020. Media and badge holders in attendance will be the first to experience a rare first-look inside the innovative and groundbreaking technology, as well as unlimited access to the expert team behind the technology at Nextbase.

Visit Nextbase at CES 2020 and learn more about the future of Dash Cam technology. Nextbase is expected to release the 622GW for purchase worldwide in Spring 2020 and retail at $399.

ABOUT NEXTBASE

Nextbase pioneered the Dash Cam sector in 2012 and is now the world’s leading Dash Cam brand. Nextbase Dash Cams have received critical acclaim, winning rave reviews and numerous awards, including being rated the best Dash Cam of 2019 (522GW) and runner up Dash Cam (422GW) by Wirecutter.

Nextbase is Europe’s biggest Dash Cam manufacturer holding a market share of 60%+ and in Europe’s single biggest market, the UK, a huge 79.8%, 20 times bigger than the next biggest brand, according to data acquired by independent retail analysts GfK. Nextbase also led the industry in forging partnerships with large insurers in the UK and Europe to offer policy holders significant discounts annually. Having bridged the gap between the two industries, forty of the UK’s top insurers now accept Dash Cam footage.

The all-new range of Nextbase Series 2 Dash Cams continues to focus on video quality and ease of use, with a range of revolutionary and potentially life saving features like Emergency SOS, Alexa Built-in and Autosync added to further cement Nextbase status as the best-selling Dash Cam brand.

Orbis Research predicts the global Dash Cam market value is expected to reach $5.36 billion by 2023, a growth registering a CAGR of about 11.85% during a five-year period with an emphasis on the US as a major propeller due to government mandated regulations and motorist’s demand for safety solutions.

