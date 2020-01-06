MONTRÉAL, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata" ) (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason DePue as VP Sales for AT&T / FirstNet accounts effective immediately.



Career Overview:

Most Recently Director of Business Development and Sr. Director of Sales at SONIM Technologies

VP Sales at Kyocera Mobile for AT&T Business Solutions

Senior Product Marketing Manager at AT&T

Mr. DePue is an experienced sales executive with a demonstrated history across carrier, OEM and industrial segments in the wireless telecommunications industry. His extensive background with over 18 years experience supported his most recent position as the Senior Director of Sales and Business Development for Sonim Technologies and includes previous VP sales roles with Kyocera Communications, Inc. as well as senior positions at AT&T Mobility and Cricket/LCW Wireless Inc.

Jason DePue adds, “The UV350 is the first and only AT&T and FirstNet ready dedicated in-vehicle cellular solution and it represents a very exciting opportunity for the Company to grab market share from traditional LMR and other single purpose hardware solutions. I’m excited to join a growing company with a distinct first mover advantage and look forward to bringing my expertise to deliver revenue growth for the Company in this large scale vertical.”

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile states, “As part of our aggressive US growth strategy we are building a strong team of highly experienced, deeply connected industry executives to complement our carrier partnerships. Mr. DePue and his sales teams have sold countless cellular solutions into industrial and first responder verticals through Tier 1 carriers and will be a valuable addition to our team.”

The Uniden® UV350 is the world’s first LTE in-vehicle communications device with a Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) function, crystal-clear sound for voice calls, Android data applications, and more. This device was built and designed to minimize excessive clutter often found in commercial vehicles by incorporating the functions of multiple devices into one. The carrier-grade PoC network allows drivers to have nationwide seamless communication between one with another at the push of a button, ensuring safe communication for professional drivers in the paving and construction industry.

Mr. DePue’s full work experience can be found on his LinkedIn page here: LinkedIn JDePue

About the Uniden UV35

LTE high speed data

5.5” widescreen LED display for easy monitoring

Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear extra loud sound quality

In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle’s battery

Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) ensures instant communication at the push of a button

The UV350 is the first 4G/LTE all-in-one in vehicle fleet communication device that delivers crystal clear cellular voice calls, Push-to-Talk Over Cellular, data applications and more. This device was designed specifically for commercial vehicles ensuring safer communication for professional drivers.

For more information about the Uniden® UV350 visit: https://www.siyatamobile.com/uniden-uv350/

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first LTE all-in-one fleet communications device. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

Twitter: @SiyataMobile

LinkedIn: Siyata Mobile

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.