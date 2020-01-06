Nightfood sleep-friendly ice cream in hotel freezers can deliver better-for-you snacking benefits to road-weary travelers



Tarrytown, NY, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the award-winning ice cream company addressing America’s $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking problem, announced today the Company will be exhibiting at the 44th Annual Hotel, Motel & Restaurant Supply Show of the Southeast on January 28-30th.

Nightfood’s line of sleep-friendly ice cream, which management believes is a natural fit in hotel lobby store freezers, is already selling well in locations of chains such as Fairfield Inn & Suites (Marriott), Hilton Garden Inn (Hilton), Staybridge Suites (InterContinental Hotels Group), and Residence Inn (Marriott).

“Each and every hotel selling ice cream should be making Nightfood sleep-friendly ice cream available for their guests,” stated Nightfood’s Lionel Binnie. “Through our valuable distribution relationships, Nightfood is available to hotel operators throughout many sections of the country, including most of the southeast. Combining that with our strong regional retail presence in Lowes Foods and Harris Teeter gives me great confidence this show will be a success.”

Mr. Binnie, recently engaged by Nightfood to develop the hotel vertical for the brand, is currently engaged in ongoing discussions with some of the largest hotel brands in the country, as well as many large hotel management companies.

“Now that the holidays are behind us, Lionel and I can continue to push these discussions forward,” added Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “In addition to our upcoming supermarket updates, we’re expecting great developments on the hotel front.”

Now in its 44th year, the 2020 Hotel, Motel & Restaurant Supply Show of the Southeast will once again be attended by buyers representing thousands of hotel properties across the southeast looking for new and innovative ways to improve their guest experience.

Folkson continued, “Hotels represent a very exciting vertical for us, and one that Nightfood is uniquely positioned for. It’s amazing how much ice cream is sold in that environment. Just ask at the front desk when you travel, especially in the mid-range and business properties. The emergence of more complete lobby stores is a growing source of incremental revenue and customer satisfaction, and my goal is to get Nightfood in every single one of those freezers.”

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood secured ice cream distribution in multiple Top-10 supermarket chains in the United States, with concentrations in the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic, the upper Midwest, and New England.

Management has also begun to focus on distribution of Nightfood sleep-friendly ice cream in hotels across the United States, and is currently available in certain locations of chains such as Fairfield Inn & Suites (Marriott), Hilton Garden Inn (Hilton), Staybridge Suites (InterContinental Hotels Group), and Residence Inn (Marriott).

On Feb 8, 2019, it was announced that Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. On June 26, 2019, Nightfood was named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

With the overwhelming majority of at-home ice cream consumption occurring in the hours before bed, Nightfood believes its sleep-friendly nighttime ice cream, formulated by sleep and nutrition experts, is the next evolution in the fast-growing better-for-you ice cream category.

Market research giant Mintel identified nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for the coming years

To enter the Nightfood® Ice Cream Giveaway, where the Company is giving away a one-year supply of Nightfood ice cream, plus a brand-new freezer to store it in, visit http://nightfoodicecream.com

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Tim Sullivan

media@Nightfood.com

732-816-0239

Investor Contact

Stuart Smith

investors@Nightfood.com

888-888-6444, x3